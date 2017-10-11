U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship Scores

|Wednesday
|Atlanta
|CC-Capital City Club (Crabapple Course), 7,207-yard, par 70
|Round of 32 Match Play
|Upper Bracket
Bradford Tilley, Easton, Conn. (136) def. Jason Anthony, Fairfield, Calif. (145), 3 and 2
Devaughn Robinson, Bahamas (143) def. Ryan Sloane, Campbell, Calif. (146), 2 and 1
Sam O’Dell, Hurricane, W.Va. (144) def. Craig Erickson, Henderson, Nev. (146), 2 and 1
Matt Parziale, Brockton, Mass. (139) def. Jerred Barley, Tipton, Mich. (145), 19 holes
Dan Sullivan, Pasadena, Calif. (145) def. Dusty Drenth, Davenport, Iowa (146), 1 up
David Lang, Canada (145) def. Randal Lewis, Alma, Mich. (146), 3 and 1
Corby Segal, Santa Clarita, Calif. (138) def. Matt Robbins, Cumming, Ga. (145), 4 and 2
Joshua Irving, Dallas, Texas (146) def. Philip Lee, White Bluff, Tenn. (144), 21 holes
Tyler Crawford, Indio, Calif. (145) def. Thomas Todd III, Laurens, S.C. (137), 7 and 6
Joseph Ida, Overland Park, Kan. (146) def. Joe Alfieri, Lutz, Fla. (145), 3 and 2
Michael Muehr, Potomac Falls, Va. (138) def. Gene Elliott, West Des Moines, Iowa (145), 3 and 2
Mark Harrell, Lookout Mountain, Ga. (145) def. Chad Wilfong, Charlotte, N.C. (140), 1 up
Scott Anderson, Columbus, Ohio (137) def. Brenton Flynn, Vienna, Va. (145), 1 up
David Easley, Lincoln, Neb. (145) def. Scott Gibson, Long Beach, Calif. (146), 1 up
Brad Nurski, St. Joseph, Mo. (138) def. Bill Williamson, Cincinnati, Ohio (144), 4 and 3
Josh Nichols, Kernersville, N.C. (144) def. John Hayes, Portland, Maine (146), 1 up
___
|Round of 16
|Upper Bracket
Bradford Tilley, Easton, Conn. (136) def. Devaughn Robinson, Bahamas (143), 2 up
Matt Parziale, Brockton, Mass. (139) def. Sam O’Dell, Hurricane, W.Va. (144), 2 up
Dan Sullivan, Pasadena, Calif. (145) def. David Lang, Canada (145), 1 up
Joshua Irving, Dallas, Texas (146) def. Corby Segal, Santa Clarita, Calif. (138), 2 and 1
Tyler Crawford, Indio, Calif. (145) def. Joseph Ida, Overland Park, Kan. (146), 6 and 5
Mark Harrell, Lookout Mountain, Ga. (145) def. Michael Muehr, Potomac Falls, Va. (138), 1 up
Scott Anderson, Columbus, Ohio (137) def. David Easley, Lincoln, Neb. (145), 3 and 1
Josh Nichols, Kernersville, N.C. (144) def. Brad Nurski, St. Joseph
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.