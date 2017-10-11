201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship Scores

U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship Scores

By The Associated Press October 11, 2017 7:06 pm 10/11/2017 07:06pm
Share
Wednesday
Atlanta
CC-Capital City Club (Crabapple Course), 7,207-yard, par 70
Round of 32 Match Play
Upper Bracket

Bradford Tilley, Easton, Conn. (136) def. Jason Anthony, Fairfield, Calif. (145), 3 and 2

Devaughn Robinson, Bahamas (143) def. Ryan Sloane, Campbell, Calif. (146), 2 and 1

Sam O’Dell, Hurricane, W.Va. (144) def. Craig Erickson, Henderson, Nev. (146), 2 and 1

Matt Parziale, Brockton, Mass. (139) def. Jerred Barley, Tipton, Mich. (145), 19 holes

Dan Sullivan, Pasadena, Calif. (145) def. Dusty Drenth, Davenport, Iowa (146), 1 up

David Lang, Canada (145) def. Randal Lewis, Alma, Mich. (146), 3 and 1

Corby Segal, Santa Clarita, Calif. (138) def. Matt Robbins, Cumming, Ga. (145), 4 and 2

Joshua Irving, Dallas, Texas (146) def. Philip Lee, White Bluff, Tenn. (144), 21 holes

Lower Bracket

Tyler Crawford, Indio, Calif. (145) def. Thomas Todd III, Laurens, S.C. (137), 7 and 6

Joseph Ida, Overland Park, Kan. (146) def. Joe Alfieri, Lutz, Fla. (145), 3 and 2

Michael Muehr, Potomac Falls, Va. (138) def. Gene Elliott, West Des Moines, Iowa (145), 3 and 2

Mark Harrell, Lookout Mountain, Ga. (145) def. Chad Wilfong, Charlotte, N.C. (140), 1 up

Scott Anderson, Columbus, Ohio (137) def. Brenton Flynn, Vienna, Va. (145), 1 up

David Easley, Lincoln, Neb. (145) def. Scott Gibson, Long Beach, Calif. (146), 1 up

Brad Nurski, St. Joseph, Mo. (138) def. Bill Williamson, Cincinnati, Ohio (144), 4 and 3

Josh Nichols, Kernersville, N.C. (144) def. John Hayes, Portland, Maine (146), 1 up

___

Round of 16
Upper Bracket

Bradford Tilley, Easton, Conn. (136) def. Devaughn Robinson, Bahamas (143), 2 up

Matt Parziale, Brockton, Mass. (139) def. Sam O’Dell, Hurricane, W.Va. (144), 2 up

Dan Sullivan, Pasadena, Calif. (145) def. David Lang, Canada (145), 1 up

Joshua Irving, Dallas, Texas (146) def. Corby Segal, Santa Clarita, Calif. (138), 2 and 1

Lower Bracket

Tyler Crawford, Indio, Calif. (145) def. Joseph Ida, Overland Park, Kan. (146), 6 and 5

Mark Harrell, Lookout Mountain, Ga. (145) def. Michael Muehr, Potomac Falls, Va. (138), 1 up

Scott Anderson, Columbus, Ohio (137) def. David Easley, Lincoln, Neb. (145), 3 and 1

Josh Nichols, Kernersville, N.C. (144) def. Brad Nurski, St. Joseph

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Golf Latest News Local News National News Other Sports Sports Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Photos: Thousands flee as fires rage in California

Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through California wine country Monday, destroying homes and businesses and sending an estimated 20,000 people on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames.

Reality Check for Va. Voters

What Va. voters need to know about taxes

All three candidates for Virginia governor are talking about taxes this election. WTOP breaks down the candidates' tax policy proposals, providing a reality check for voters.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest