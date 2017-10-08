Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police say a 25-year-old man was killed and another was injured in an early morning shooting in Richmond.

A police spokeswoman said in a statement that officers patrolling the Shockoe Bottom neighborhood heard gunfire around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. When police arrived, they found two men who had been shot.

The statement says Oscar W. Lewis II of Richmond was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In a separate incident, police say one child and two adults were shot in a southside neighborhood. They were taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

