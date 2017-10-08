201.5
Sheriff says 3 survive plane crash into Virginia home

By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 4:13 pm 10/08/2017 04:13pm
In this photo provided by Christopher Shirk, firefighters inspect the wreckage of a small plane after it collided into a house in Middlesex, Va., on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017. Officials said the three people on board survived with minor injuries, and no one was home at the time of the crash. (Christopher Shirk via AP)

MIDDLESEX, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane crashed into a home in Virginia and the three people on board survived with minor injuries.

No one was home at the time of the crash. Middlesex County Sheriff David Bushey tells WWBT the single-engine plane took off just before 9 a.m. Saturday from an airport in Topping, about an hour east of Richmond. Two adults and a juvenile were on board.

The station reports the pilot lost control, flew between two trees, and crashed into the home in Middlesex County.

A photo of the scene showed extensive damage.

Bushey says the people on board the plane were taken to a hospital and have since been released.

