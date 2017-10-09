201.5
Police: Officers find 2 dead bodies inside Virginia Beach home

By The Associated Press October 9, 2017 5:30 am 10/09/2017 05:30am
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police say two people have been found dead inside a Virginia home.

Virginia Beach police spokeswoman Officer Tonya Pierce told The Virginian-Pilot that two bodies were discovered during a welfare check at a house Sunday afternoon.

The bodies haven’t been identified and police are investigating the deaths as undetermined at this time.

