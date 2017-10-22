NCAA Football

201.5
All Times EDT
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC State 4 0 134 88 6 1 248 159
Clemson 4 1 164 86 6 1 234 95
Louisville 2 3 166 194 5 3 298 235
Syracuse 2 2 98 108 4 4 238 197
Boston 2 3 113 143 4 4 184 220
Florida St. 2 3 112 111 2 4 119 135
Wake Forest 1 3 91 102 4 3 208 138
Coastal Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Miami 4 0 107 69 6 0 200 112
Georgia Tech 3 1 130 73 4 2 208 125
Virginia Tech 2 1 99 48 6 1 259 89
Virginia 2 1 58 76 5 2 183 161
Duke 1 4 81 117 4 4 216 161
Pittsburgh 1 3 82 114 3 5 187 237
North Carolina 0 5 80 186 1 7 173 277

___

Friday, Oct. 13

Syracuse 27, Clemson 24

Saturday, Oct. 14

Florida St. 17, Duke 10

NC State 35, Pittsburgh 17

Boston 45, Louisville 42

Virginia 20, North Carolina 14

Miami 25, Georgia Tech 24

Saturday’s Games

Louisville 31, Florida St. 28

Pittsburgh 24, Duke 17

Boston 41, Virginia 10

Miami 27, Syracuse 19

Virginia Tech 59, North Carolina 7

Georgia Tech 38, Wake Forest 24

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
South Florida 4 0 171 69 7 0 291 131
UCF 4 0 185 78 6 0 284 105
UConn 2 3 145 198 3 4 190 256
Temple 1 3 78 101 3 5 167 215
East Carolina 1 3 103 196 2 6 187 367
Cincinnati 0 4 86 157 2 6 168 262
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Memphis 3 1 155 136 6 1 284 241
Navy 3 2 144 135 5 2 234 199
SMU 2 1 102 91 5 2 294 214
Houston 2 2 110 122 4 3 191 168
Tulane 1 2 111 85 3 4 199 195
Tulsa 1 3 108 130 2 6 262 301

___

Saturday, Oct. 14

UConn 28, Temple 24

UMass at South Florida, 1 p.m.

Memphis 30, Navy 27

Tulsa 45, Houston 17

FIU 23, Tulane 10

UCF 63, East Carolina 21

South Florida 33, Cincinnati 3

Thursday’s Games

Memphis 42, Houston 38

Saturday’s Games

Army 31, Temple 28

UConn 20, Tulsa 14

UCF 31, Navy 21

SMU 31, Cincinnati 28

South Florida 34, Tulane 28

East Carolina 33, BYU 17

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
TCU 4 0 144 61 7 0 291 104
Oklahoma 3 1 151 138 6 1 294 175
Oklahoma St. 3 1 144 104 6 1 306 156
Iowa St. 3 1 121 61 5 2 245 143
West Virginia 3 1 164 136 5 2 303 203
Texas 2 2 91 83 3 4 212 161
Texas Tech 1 3 147 137 4 3 282 216
Kansas St. 1 3 108 128 3 4 225 168
Kansas 0 4 53 209 1 6 148 312
Baylor 0 4 113 179 0 7 188 278

___

Saturday, Oct. 14

West Virginia 46, Texas Tech 35

Iowa St. 45, Kansas 0

TCU 26, Kansas St. 6

Oklahoma St. 59, Baylor 16

Oklahoma 29, Texas 24

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma St. 13, Texas 10

Iowa St. 31, Texas Tech 13

Oklahoma 42, Kansas St. 35

TCU 43, Kansas 0

West Virginia 38, Baylor 36

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Penn St. 4 0 139 53 7 0 280 67
Michigan St. 4 0 78 56 6 1 159 118
Ohio St. 4 0 223 49 6 1 331 108
Michigan 2 2 78 86 5 2 176 130
Rutgers 2 2 66 119 3 4 158 165
Maryland 1 3 79 161 3 4 203 257
Indiana 0 4 64 138 3 4 177 172
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wisconsin 4 0 126 63 7 0 256 93
Northwestern 2 2 85 95 4 3 182 163
Nebraska 2 2 86 117 3 4 181 216
Iowa 1 3 84 71 4 3 183 129
Minnesota 1 3 92 109 4 3 191 133
Purdue 1 3 62 76 3 4 169 135
Illinois 0 4 63 132 2 5 130 207

___

Saturday, Oct. 14

Michigan 27, Indiana 20

Rutgers 35, Illinois 24

Wisconsin 17, Purdue 9

Northwestern 37, Maryland 21

Ohio St. 56, Nebraska 14

Michigan St. 30, Minnesota 27

Saturday’s Games

Wisconsin 38, Maryland 13

Northwestern 17, Iowa 10

Rutgers 14, Purdue 12

Minnesota 24, Illinois 17

Michigan St. 17, Indiana 9

Penn St. 42, Michigan 13

CONFERENCE USA
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Marshall 3 0 87 16 6 1 197 100
W. Kentucky 3 1 117 82 5 2 188 140
FAU 3 0 165 79 4 3 274 186
FIU 2 1 60 73 4 2 117 154
Middle Tennessee 1 3 90 118 3 5 153 216
Charlotte 1 3 71 113 1 7 116 255
Old Dominion 0 3 62 128 2 5 133 243
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Miss 3 1 117 99 5 2 207 140
North Texas 3 1 149 166 4 3 254 265
UAB 2 2 115 116 4 3 214 197
UTSA 1 2 75 67 4 2 187 108
Louisiana Tech 1 2 72 79 3 4 195 193
Rice 1 2 45 47 1 6 77 238
UTEP 0 3 28 70 0 7 86 265

___

Saturday, Oct. 14

Marshall 35, Old Dominion 3

W. Kentucky 45, Charlotte 14

UAB 25, Middle Tennessee 23

North Texas 29, UTSA 26

FIU 23, Tulane 10

Southern Miss 24, UTEP 0

Friday’s Games

W. Kentucky 35, Old Dominion 31

Marshall 38, Middle Tennessee 10

Saturday’s Games

FAU 69, North Texas 31

Charlotte 25, UAB 24

Southern Miss 34, Louisiana Tech 27

UTSA 20, Rice 7

INDEPENDENTS
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Notre Dame 0 0 0 0 6 1 289 115
Army 0 0 0 0 6 2 252 170
UMass 0 0 0 0 1 6 209 217
BYU 0 0 0 0 1 7 97 224

___

Saturday, Oct. 14

Army 28, E. Michigan 27

Mississippi St. 35, BYU 10

UMass at South Florida, 1 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Army 31, Temple 28

UMass 55, Georgia Southern 20

East Carolina 33, BYU 17

Notre Dame 49, Southern Cal 14

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Ohio 3 1 146 79 6 2 326 203
Akron 3 1 100 87 4 4 183 205
Miami (Ohio) 2 2 98 82 3 5 189 196
Buffalo 1 3 122 122 3 5 213 201
Kent St. 1 3 36 113 2 6 80 263
Bowling Green 1 3 107 159 1 7 164 302
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Toledo 3 0 98 46 6 1 266 186
N. Illinois 3 0 86 33 5 2 193 117
W. Michigan 3 1 159 102 5 3 290 221
Cent. Michigan 2 2 106 93 4 4 206 216
Ball St. 0 3 15 142 2 5 136 243
E. Michigan 0 3 52 67 2 5 139 139

___

Saturday, Oct. 14

Army 28, E. Michigan 27

N. Illinois 14, Buffalo 13

Toledo 30, Cent. Michigan 10

Ohio 48, Bowling Green 30

Kent St. 17, Miami (Ohio) 14

Sunday, Oct. 15

Akron 14, W. Michigan 13

Saturday’s Games

Toledo 48, Akron 21

W. Michigan 20, E. Michigan 17

N. Illinois 48, Bowling Green 17

Ohio 48, Kent St. 3

Miami (Ohio) 24, Buffalo 14

Cent. Michigan 56, Ball St. 9

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
Mountain Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Colorado St. 4 0 149 101 6 2 271 196
Boise St. 3 0 83 42 5 2 198 151
Wyoming 2 1 70 68 4 3 158 151
Utah St. 2 2 150 93 4 4 261 235
Air Force 2 2 141 156 3 4 261 233
New Mexico 1 3 94 131 3 4 176 188
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Fresno St. 4 0 133 34 5 2 225 123
San Diego St. 2 2 86 92 6 2 208 174
Hawaii 1 3 100 140 3 4 202 249
UNLV 1 3 109 140 2 5 214 253
Nevada 1 3 140 151 1 7 219 294
San Jose St. 0 4 59 166 1 7 131 331

___

Saturday, Oct. 14

Air Force 34, UNLV 30

Wyoming 28, Utah St. 23

Fresno St. 38, New Mexico 0

Colorado St. 44, Nevada 42

Boise St. 31, San Diego St. 14

Sunday, Oct. 15

Hawaii 37, San Jose St. 26

Friday’s Games

Air Force 45, Nevada 42

Colorado St. 27, New Mexico 24

Saturday’s Games

Utah St. 52, UNLV 28

Boise St. 24, Wyoming 14

Fresno St. 27, San Diego St. 3

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
South Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Southern Cal 4 1 165 111 6 2 255 215
Arizona 3 1 161 146 5 2 302 205
Arizona St. 3 1 104 86 4 3 206 199
UCLA 2 2 122 142 4 3 268 257
Utah 1 3 87 105 4 3 197 150
Colorado 1 4 111 170 4 4 206 197
North Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Washington St. 4 1 146 97 7 1 269 148
Stanford 4 1 188 127 5 2 267 154
Washington 3 1 124 37 6 1 265 74
California 1 4 132 161 4 4 227 227
Oregon 1 4 111 174 4 4 279 243
Oregon St. 0 4 73 168 1 6 149 306

___

Friday, Oct. 13

California 37, Washington St. 3

Saturday, Oct. 14

Colorado 36, Oregon St. 33

Southern Cal 28, Utah 27

Arizona 47, UCLA 30

Arizona St. 13, Washington 7

Stanford 49, Oregon 7

Saturday’s Games

Arizona St. 30, Utah 10

UCLA 31, Oregon 14

Notre Dame 49, Southern Cal 14

Arizona 45, California 44

Washington St. 28, Colorado 0

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alabama 5 0 238 38 8 0 344 78
Auburn 4 1 219 94 6 2 290 125
LSU 3 1 91 100 6 2 219 160
Texas A&M 3 1 112 104 5 2 225 184
Mississippi St. 2 2 95 94 5 2 236 125
Mississippi 1 3 107 185 3 4 215 262
Arkansas 0 4 94 191 2 5 192 250
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Georgia 4 0 170 45 7 0 263 88
South Carolina 3 2 124 91 5 2 176 135
Florida 3 2 125 107 3 3 142 140
Kentucky 2 2 97 120 5 2 172 173
Tennessee 0 4 36 127 3 4 137 188
Vanderbilt 0 4 73 199 3 4 157 212
Missouri 0 4 89 175 2 5 232 274

___

Saturday, Oct. 14

Mississippi St. 35, BYU 10

South Carolina 15, Tennessee 9

Mississippi 57, Vanderbilt 35

LSU 27, Auburn 23

Texas A&M 19, Florida 17

Alabama 41, Arkansas 9

Georgia 53, Missouri 28

Saturday’s Games

Missouri 68, Idaho 21

Alabama 45, Tennessee 7

Mississippi St. 45, Kentucky 7

LSU 40, Mississippi 24

Auburn 52, Arkansas 20

SUN BELT CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Appalachian St. 4 0 125 93 5 2 208 151
Arkansas St. 3 0 141 45 4 2 246 135
Louisiana-Monroe 3 2 212 200 3 4 258 265
Troy 2 1 69 53 5 2 162 122
Georgia St. 2 1 84 92 3 3 122 165
South Alabama 2 1 75 60 3 4 170 185
Louisiana-Lafayette 2 2 98 126 3 4 212 285
New Mexico St. 1 2 90 99 3 4 216 220
Idaho 1 2 65 67 2 5 158 222
Texas St. 0 3 47 89 1 6 94 226
Coastal Carolina 0 4 110 166 1 6 181 276
Georgia Southern 0 2 52 78 0 6 108 248

___

Wednesday, Oct. 11

South Alabama 19, Troy 8

Thursday, Oct. 12

Louisiana-Lafayette 24, Texas St. 7

Saturday, Oct. 14

Appalachian St. 23, Idaho 20

Georgia St. 47, Louisiana-Monroe 37

New Mexico St. 35, Georgia Southern 27

Arkansas St. 51, Coastal Carolina 17

Thursday’s Games

Arkansas St. 47, Louisiana-Lafayette 3

Saturday’s Games

Missouri 68, Idaho 21

Troy 34, Georgia St. 10

Appalachian St. 37, Coastal Carolina 29

UMass 55, Georgia Southern 20

South Alabama 33, Louisiana-Monroe 23

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Arizona 4 0 163 81 5 2 244 197
E. Washington 4 1 200 175 5 3 279 292
Montana 3 1 166 129 5 2 274 218
S. Utah 3 1 125 112 5 2 221 224
Weber St. 3 1 99 55 5 2 226 112
Sacramento St. 3 1 160 127 4 3 246 208
Montana St. 3 2 142 123 3 4 169 185
Idaho St. 2 3 191 187 4 4 271 272
UC Davis 1 3 120 151 3 4 209 210
N. Colorado 1 3 125 165 2 4 187 220
North Dakota 1 4 137 210 2 6 194 292
Cal Poly 0 4 61 103 0 7 126 202
Portland St. 0 4 105 176 0 7 157 268

___

Saturday, Oct. 14

Montana 41, North Dakota 17

E. Washington 31, Montana St. 19

N. Arizona 42, Portland St. 20

S. Utah 32, Weber St. 16

Sacramento St. 41, Idaho St. 21

Saturday’s Games

Sacramento St. 34, North Dakota 27

Montana St. 27, N. Colorado 24

Idaho St. 59, Portland St. 30

N. Arizona 45, UC Davis 31

S. Utah 46, E. Washington 28

Weber St. 17, Cal Poly 3

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Kennesaw St. 2 0 59 31 6 1 215 124
Monmouth (NJ) 1 0 56 39 6 1 260 178
Charleston Southern 1 0 7 0 4 3 200 129
Presbyterian 0 1 0 7 3 4 102 187
Liberty 0 2 67 98 3 4 232 245
Gardner-Webb 0 1 3 17 1 6 116 196

___

Saturday, Oct. 14

Charleston Southern 7, Presbyterian 0

NC Central 24, Gardner-Webb 17

Kennesaw St. 42, Liberty 28

Saturday’s Games

Monmouth (NJ) 56, Liberty 39

Charleston Southern 52, Savannah St. 27

Kennesaw St. 17, Gardner-Webb 3

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
James Madison 4 0 124 42 7 0 285 80
Elon 4 0 102 84 6 1 168 179
Stony Brook 4 1 139 101 5 2 201 139
Delaware 3 1 93 75 5 2 156 119
New Hampshire 3 1 116 92 5 2 209 172
Richmond 2 2 132 119 4 3 254 205
Villanova 2 2 73 58 4 3 183 109
Maine 2 3 96 120 3 3 156 132
Albany (NY) 1 3 67 69 3 4 138 114
Towson 0 4 46 112 2 5 89 189
William & Mary 0 4 49 109 2 5 109 152
Rhode Island 0 4 93 149 1 6 158 213

___

Saturday, Oct. 14

Delaware 17, William & Mary 0

James Madison 30, Villanova 8

Maine 51, Rhode Island 27

Richmond 23, Towson 3

Stony Brook 38, New Hampshire 24

Saturday’s Games

Elon 35, Rhode Island 34

New Hampshire 40, Towson 17

Delaware 42, Richmond 35

James Madison 46, William & Mary 14

Maine 12, Albany (NY) 10

INDEPENDENTS

___

IVY LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Columbia 3 0 84 72 6 0 177 117
Dartmouth 2 1 61 62 5 1 155 121
Princeton 2 1 129 45 5 1 244 109
Yale 2 1 100 71 5 1 229 109
Cornell 2 1 75 70 2 4 114 158
Harvard 1 2 76 97 3 3 165 126
Brown 0 3 35 132 2 4 100 193
Penn 0 3 63 74 2 4 191 187

___

Saturday, Oct. 14

Harvard 38, Lafayette 10

Princeton 53, Brown 0

Dartmouth 29, Sacred Heart 26

Yale 32, Holy Cross 0

Columbia 34, Penn 31

Bucknell 26, Cornell 18

Friday’s Games

Princeton 52, Harvard 17

Saturday’s Games

Columbia 22, Dartmouth 17

Yale 24, Penn 19

Cornell 34, Brown 7

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC A&T 5 0 169 67 8 0 305 101
Hampton 4 0 92 66 5 2 174 155
NC Central 3 1 88 77 5 2 160 154
Howard 3 1 124 74 4 3 219 220
Norfolk St. 3 1 94 72 3 4 124 181
Bethune-Cookman 2 2 80 71 3 4 121 180
SC State 1 4 93 97 2 5 142 111
Florida A&M 1 4 109 132 2 6 158 212
Morgan St. 1 3 93 151 1 6 93 252
Delaware St. 1 4 65 155 1 6 84 236
Savannah St. 0 4 64 109 0 7 101 271

___

Saturday, Oct. 14

Morgan St. 48, Savannah St. 28

Hampton 16, Norfolk St. 14

Howard 52, Delaware St. 23

NC Central 24, Gardner-Webb 17

NC A&T 31, Florida A&M 20

Bethune-Cookman 12, SC State 9

Saturday’s Games

NC A&T 24, Bethune-Cookman 20

Howard 39, Morgan St. 14

Hampton 31, Florida A&M 27

Delaware St. 17, SC State 14

Norfolk St. 28, NC Central 21

Charleston Southern 52, Savannah St. 27

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
N. Dakota St. 4 0 141 47 7 0 309 67
South Dakota 3 1 146 104 6 1 303 145
Illinois St. 3 1 102 85 5 2 207 135
N. Iowa 3 1 110 87 4 3 200 191
South Dakota St. 2 2 136 101 5 2 269 151
W. Illinois 2 2 132 121 5 2 263 165
S. Illinois 2 2 118 104 4 3 239 168
Youngstown St. 1 3 85 84 3 4 195 121
Missouri St. 0 4 80 183 1 6 151 310
Indiana St. 0 4 43 177 0 7 111 283

___

Saturday, Oct. 14

South Dakota 56, Indiana St. 6

S. Illinois 42, Illinois St. 7

N. Iowa 38, South Dakota St. 18

W. Illinois 49, Missouri St. 30

N. Dakota St. 27, Youngstown St. 24

Saturday’s Games

N. Iowa 19, Youngstown St. 14

South Dakota St. 62, Missouri St. 30

S. Illinois 45, Indiana St. 24

Illinois St. 37, South Dakota 21

N. Dakota St. 24, W. Illinois 12

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Duquesne 3 0 113 21 6 1 237 148
CCSU 3 0 108 74 5 3 254 248
St. Francis (PA) 2 1 68 44 4 3 178 96
Sacred Heart 1 1 36 40 3 4 180 175
Bryant 0 2 28 61 2 5 174 275
Robert Morris 0 2 28 72 2 5 67 184
Wagner 0 3 51 120 2 5 153 213

___

Saturday, Oct. 14

Dartmouth 29, Sacred Heart 26

St. Francis (PA) 30, Bryant 14

CCSU 51, Wagner 45

Duquesne 51, Robert Morris 14

Saturday’s Games

CCSU 31, Bryant 14

Duquesne 24, St. Francis (PA) 7

Sacred Heart 21, Robert Morris 14

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Jacksonville St. 4 0 139 60 6 1 207 120
Austin Peay 4 1 107 89 5 3 200 159
E. Illinois 4 1 103 109 5 3 148 211
SE Missouri 2 2 107 70 2 5 163 168
E. Kentucky 2 3 111 157 2 5 144 215
Tennessee St. 1 3 94 92 4 3 152 130
UT Martin 1 3 62 67 3 4 142 119
Murray St. 1 2 44 64 2 5 155 195
Tennessee Tech 0 4 54 113 0 7 95 209

___

Saturday, Oct. 14

SE Missouri 31, Tennessee Tech 3

E. Illinois 27, Murray St. 24

Jacksonville St. 41, E. Kentucky 25

Austin Peay 21, Tennessee St. 17

Saturday’s Games

E. Kentucky 31, UT Martin 21

Jacksonville St. 30, E. Illinois 14

Austin Peay 38, SE Missouri 31

PATRIOT LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Colgate 2 1 121 60 4 4 203 179
Lehigh 2 0 95 73 2 5 252 315
Lafayette 2 1 31 30 2 6 94 234
Bucknell 1 1 13 27 4 3 140 147
Fordham 1 2 39 61 2 6 154 298
Holy Cross 1 2 34 55 2 6 167 215
Georgetown 0 2 44 71 1 6 118 221

___

Saturday, Oct. 14

Colgate 38, Fordham 12

Harvard 38, Lafayette 10

Lehigh 54, Georgetown 35

Yale 32, Holy Cross 0

Bucknell 26, Cornell 18

Saturday’s Games

Colgate 45, Holy Cross 7

Fordham 17, Georgetown 9

Bucknell 13, Lafayette 7

PIONEER LEAGUE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
San Diego 4 0 180 61 5 2 238 143
Campbell 4 1 176 75 5 3 272 119
Butler 3 2 151 116 5 3 221 206
Drake 3 1 94 63 4 3 166 205
Jacksonville 2 2 111 158 4 3 230 258
Valparaiso 2 2 99 126 3 4 206 226
Dayton 2 3 110 106 3 5 168 170
Marist 2 3 135 138 3 5 172 236
Morehead St. 2 3 96 192 3 5 182 333
Stetson 1 4 116 160 2 6 143 253
Davidson 0 4 69 142 2 5 158 233

___

Saturday, Oct. 14

Butler 37, Jacksonville 22

Stetson 28, Davidson 17

Campbell 17, Dayton 7

Valparaiso 49, Marist 15

San Diego 56, Morehead St. 27

Saturday’s Games

San Diego 63, Jacksonville 10

Dayton 48, Davidson 22

Drake 19, Marist 14

Morehead St. 29, Stetson 26

Butler 37, Campbell 23

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Wofford 4 1 128 118 6 1 186 149
W. Carolina 4 1 186 93 6 2 309 178
Furman 4 1 190 107 5 3 282 204
Samford 3 1 119 80 5 2 210 186
Mercer 3 3 174 120 4 4 232 151
The Citadel 2 3 95 118 4 3 174 139
ETSU 1 3 96 159 3 4 153 224
Chattanooga 1 4 111 143 1 7 141 236
VMI 0 5 45 206 0 8 65 318

___

Saturday, Oct. 14

Furman 42, VMI 10

Mercer 30, Chattanooga 10

W. Carolina 49, ETSU 10

Wofford 20, The Citadel 16

Saturday’s Games

Samford 24, Wofford 21

W. Carolina 26, VMI 7

Furman 28, Mercer 21

The Citadel 20, Chattanooga 14

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Cent. Arkansas 5 0 175 80 6 1 235 148
Southeastern Louisiana 5 1 265 140 5 3 336 219
McNeese St. 4 1 165 63 6 1 241 111
Sam Houston St. 4 1 226 137 6 1 318 202
Nicholls 4 1 138 145 5 2 196 182
Stephen F. Austin 3 3 120 137 3 5 148 246
Abilene Christian 2 4 127 141 2 6 151 217
Incarnate Word 1 4 121 210 1 6 143 332
Northwestern St. 1 4 118 176 1 6 152 251
Houston Baptist 0 5 42 161 1 6 77 198
Lamar 0 5 114 221 1 6 200 286

___

Saturday, Oct. 14

Nicholls 29, Abilene Christian 20

Sam Houston St. 40, Northwestern St. 36

Cent. Arkansas 24, Stephen F. Austin 20

Incarnate Word 33, Lamar 24

Southeastern Louisiana 56, Houston Baptist 10

Saturday’s Games

Southeastern Louisiana 56, Abilene Christian 21

Stephen F. Austin 27, Houston Baptist 10

Sam Houston St. 63, Lamar 27

McNeese St. 55, Incarnate Word 7

Cent. Arkansas 45, Northwestern St. 17

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
West Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Grambling St. 4 0 149 62 6 1 217 135
Southern 2 1 101 79 4 3 163 197
Prairie View 2 2 114 77 2 4 158 165
Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 2 79 92 2 5 143 242
Texas Southern 0 3 46 77 0 6 73 178
East Division
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Alcorn St. 4 1 144 120 5 3 231 192
Alabama A&M 3 1 120 76 3 4 127 201
MVSU 1 2 58 118 2 5 128 308
Alabama St. 1 2 33 74 1 5 60 142
Jackson St. 0 4 74 143 0 7 96 256

___

Saturday, Oct. 14

Alabama A&M 49, MVSU 14

Alabama St. 23, Texas Southern 16

Alcorn St. 34, Prairie View 21

Cent. State (OH) 40, Ark.-Pine Bluff 35

Tuskegee 33, Jackson St. 7

Saturday’s Games

MVSU 53, Virginia Lynchburg 5

Grambling St. 41, Alcorn St. 14

Southern 35, Jackson St. 17

