NCAA Football

|All Times EDT
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Atlantic Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC State
|4
|0
|134
|88
|6
|1
|248
|159
|Clemson
|4
|1
|164
|86
|6
|1
|234
|95
|Louisville
|2
|3
|166
|194
|5
|3
|298
|235
|Syracuse
|2
|2
|98
|108
|4
|4
|238
|197
|Boston
|2
|3
|113
|143
|4
|4
|184
|220
|Florida St.
|2
|3
|112
|111
|2
|4
|119
|135
|Wake Forest
|1
|3
|91
|102
|4
|3
|208
|138
|Coastal Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Miami
|4
|0
|107
|69
|6
|0
|200
|112
|Georgia Tech
|3
|1
|130
|73
|4
|2
|208
|125
|Virginia Tech
|2
|1
|99
|48
|6
|1
|259
|89
|Virginia
|2
|1
|58
|76
|5
|2
|183
|161
|Duke
|1
|4
|81
|117
|4
|4
|216
|161
|Pittsburgh
|1
|3
|82
|114
|3
|5
|187
|237
|North Carolina
|0
|5
|80
|186
|1
|7
|173
|277
___
Syracuse 27, Clemson 24
Florida St. 17, Duke 10
NC State 35, Pittsburgh 17
Boston 45, Louisville 42
Virginia 20, North Carolina 14
Miami 25, Georgia Tech 24
Louisville 31, Florida St. 28
Pittsburgh 24, Duke 17
Boston 41, Virginia 10
Miami 27, Syracuse 19
Virginia Tech 59, North Carolina 7
Georgia Tech 38, Wake Forest 24
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Florida
|4
|0
|171
|69
|7
|0
|291
|131
|UCF
|4
|0
|185
|78
|6
|0
|284
|105
|UConn
|2
|3
|145
|198
|3
|4
|190
|256
|Temple
|1
|3
|78
|101
|3
|5
|167
|215
|East Carolina
|1
|3
|103
|196
|2
|6
|187
|367
|Cincinnati
|0
|4
|86
|157
|2
|6
|168
|262
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Memphis
|3
|1
|155
|136
|6
|1
|284
|241
|Navy
|3
|2
|144
|135
|5
|2
|234
|199
|SMU
|2
|1
|102
|91
|5
|2
|294
|214
|Houston
|2
|2
|110
|122
|4
|3
|191
|168
|Tulane
|1
|2
|111
|85
|3
|4
|199
|195
|Tulsa
|1
|3
|108
|130
|2
|6
|262
|301
___
UConn 28, Temple 24
UMass at South Florida, 1 p.m.
Memphis 30, Navy 27
Tulsa 45, Houston 17
FIU 23, Tulane 10
UCF 63, East Carolina 21
South Florida 33, Cincinnati 3
Memphis 42, Houston 38
Army 31, Temple 28
UConn 20, Tulsa 14
UCF 31, Navy 21
SMU 31, Cincinnati 28
South Florida 34, Tulane 28
East Carolina 33, BYU 17
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|TCU
|4
|0
|144
|61
|7
|0
|291
|104
|Oklahoma
|3
|1
|151
|138
|6
|1
|294
|175
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|1
|144
|104
|6
|1
|306
|156
|Iowa St.
|3
|1
|121
|61
|5
|2
|245
|143
|West Virginia
|3
|1
|164
|136
|5
|2
|303
|203
|Texas
|2
|2
|91
|83
|3
|4
|212
|161
|Texas Tech
|1
|3
|147
|137
|4
|3
|282
|216
|Kansas St.
|1
|3
|108
|128
|3
|4
|225
|168
|Kansas
|0
|4
|53
|209
|1
|6
|148
|312
|Baylor
|0
|4
|113
|179
|0
|7
|188
|278
___
West Virginia 46, Texas Tech 35
Iowa St. 45, Kansas 0
TCU 26, Kansas St. 6
Oklahoma St. 59, Baylor 16
Oklahoma 29, Texas 24
Oklahoma St. 13, Texas 10
Iowa St. 31, Texas Tech 13
Oklahoma 42, Kansas St. 35
TCU 43, Kansas 0
West Virginia 38, Baylor 36
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Penn St.
|4
|0
|139
|53
|7
|0
|280
|67
|Michigan St.
|4
|0
|78
|56
|6
|1
|159
|118
|Ohio St.
|4
|0
|223
|49
|6
|1
|331
|108
|Michigan
|2
|2
|78
|86
|5
|2
|176
|130
|Rutgers
|2
|2
|66
|119
|3
|4
|158
|165
|Maryland
|1
|3
|79
|161
|3
|4
|203
|257
|Indiana
|0
|4
|64
|138
|3
|4
|177
|172
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wisconsin
|4
|0
|126
|63
|7
|0
|256
|93
|Northwestern
|2
|2
|85
|95
|4
|3
|182
|163
|Nebraska
|2
|2
|86
|117
|3
|4
|181
|216
|Iowa
|1
|3
|84
|71
|4
|3
|183
|129
|Minnesota
|1
|3
|92
|109
|4
|3
|191
|133
|Purdue
|1
|3
|62
|76
|3
|4
|169
|135
|Illinois
|0
|4
|63
|132
|2
|5
|130
|207
___
Michigan 27, Indiana 20
Rutgers 35, Illinois 24
Wisconsin 17, Purdue 9
Northwestern 37, Maryland 21
Ohio St. 56, Nebraska 14
Michigan St. 30, Minnesota 27
Wisconsin 38, Maryland 13
Northwestern 17, Iowa 10
Rutgers 14, Purdue 12
Minnesota 24, Illinois 17
Michigan St. 17, Indiana 9
Penn St. 42, Michigan 13
|CONFERENCE USA
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|3
|0
|87
|16
|6
|1
|197
|100
|W. Kentucky
|3
|1
|117
|82
|5
|2
|188
|140
|FAU
|3
|0
|165
|79
|4
|3
|274
|186
|FIU
|2
|1
|60
|73
|4
|2
|117
|154
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|3
|90
|118
|3
|5
|153
|216
|Charlotte
|1
|3
|71
|113
|1
|7
|116
|255
|Old Dominion
|0
|3
|62
|128
|2
|5
|133
|243
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Miss
|3
|1
|117
|99
|5
|2
|207
|140
|North Texas
|3
|1
|149
|166
|4
|3
|254
|265
|UAB
|2
|2
|115
|116
|4
|3
|214
|197
|UTSA
|1
|2
|75
|67
|4
|2
|187
|108
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|2
|72
|79
|3
|4
|195
|193
|Rice
|1
|2
|45
|47
|1
|6
|77
|238
|UTEP
|0
|3
|28
|70
|0
|7
|86
|265
___
Marshall 35, Old Dominion 3
W. Kentucky 45, Charlotte 14
UAB 25, Middle Tennessee 23
North Texas 29, UTSA 26
FIU 23, Tulane 10
Southern Miss 24, UTEP 0
W. Kentucky 35, Old Dominion 31
Marshall 38, Middle Tennessee 10
FAU 69, North Texas 31
Charlotte 25, UAB 24
Southern Miss 34, Louisiana Tech 27
UTSA 20, Rice 7
|INDEPENDENTS
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1
|289
|115
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2
|252
|170
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|209
|217
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|97
|224
___
Army 28, E. Michigan 27
Mississippi St. 35, BYU 10
UMass at South Florida, 1 p.m.
Army 31, Temple 28
UMass 55, Georgia Southern 20
East Carolina 33, BYU 17
Notre Dame 49, Southern Cal 14
|MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio
|3
|1
|146
|79
|6
|2
|326
|203
|Akron
|3
|1
|100
|87
|4
|4
|183
|205
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|2
|98
|82
|3
|5
|189
|196
|Buffalo
|1
|3
|122
|122
|3
|5
|213
|201
|Kent St.
|1
|3
|36
|113
|2
|6
|80
|263
|Bowling Green
|1
|3
|107
|159
|1
|7
|164
|302
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|3
|0
|98
|46
|6
|1
|266
|186
|N. Illinois
|3
|0
|86
|33
|5
|2
|193
|117
|W. Michigan
|3
|1
|159
|102
|5
|3
|290
|221
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|2
|106
|93
|4
|4
|206
|216
|Ball St.
|0
|3
|15
|142
|2
|5
|136
|243
|E. Michigan
|0
|3
|52
|67
|2
|5
|139
|139
___
Army 28, E. Michigan 27
N. Illinois 14, Buffalo 13
Toledo 30, Cent. Michigan 10
Ohio 48, Bowling Green 30
Kent St. 17, Miami (Ohio) 14
Akron 14, W. Michigan 13
Toledo 48, Akron 21
W. Michigan 20, E. Michigan 17
N. Illinois 48, Bowling Green 17
Ohio 48, Kent St. 3
Miami (Ohio) 24, Buffalo 14
Cent. Michigan 56, Ball St. 9
|MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Mountain Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colorado St.
|4
|0
|149
|101
|6
|2
|271
|196
|Boise St.
|3
|0
|83
|42
|5
|2
|198
|151
|Wyoming
|2
|1
|70
|68
|4
|3
|158
|151
|Utah St.
|2
|2
|150
|93
|4
|4
|261
|235
|Air Force
|2
|2
|141
|156
|3
|4
|261
|233
|New Mexico
|1
|3
|94
|131
|3
|4
|176
|188
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Fresno St.
|4
|0
|133
|34
|5
|2
|225
|123
|San Diego St.
|2
|2
|86
|92
|6
|2
|208
|174
|Hawaii
|1
|3
|100
|140
|3
|4
|202
|249
|UNLV
|1
|3
|109
|140
|2
|5
|214
|253
|Nevada
|1
|3
|140
|151
|1
|7
|219
|294
|San Jose St.
|0
|4
|59
|166
|1
|7
|131
|331
___
Air Force 34, UNLV 30
Wyoming 28, Utah St. 23
Fresno St. 38, New Mexico 0
Colorado St. 44, Nevada 42
Boise St. 31, San Diego St. 14
Hawaii 37, San Jose St. 26
Air Force 45, Nevada 42
Colorado St. 27, New Mexico 24
Utah St. 52, UNLV 28
Boise St. 24, Wyoming 14
Fresno St. 27, San Diego St. 3
|PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|South Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|4
|1
|165
|111
|6
|2
|255
|215
|Arizona
|3
|1
|161
|146
|5
|2
|302
|205
|Arizona St.
|3
|1
|104
|86
|4
|3
|206
|199
|UCLA
|2
|2
|122
|142
|4
|3
|268
|257
|Utah
|1
|3
|87
|105
|4
|3
|197
|150
|Colorado
|1
|4
|111
|170
|4
|4
|206
|197
|North Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington St.
|4
|1
|146
|97
|7
|1
|269
|148
|Stanford
|4
|1
|188
|127
|5
|2
|267
|154
|Washington
|3
|1
|124
|37
|6
|1
|265
|74
|California
|1
|4
|132
|161
|4
|4
|227
|227
|Oregon
|1
|4
|111
|174
|4
|4
|279
|243
|Oregon St.
|0
|4
|73
|168
|1
|6
|149
|306
___
California 37, Washington St. 3
Colorado 36, Oregon St. 33
Southern Cal 28, Utah 27
Arizona 47, UCLA 30
Arizona St. 13, Washington 7
Stanford 49, Oregon 7
Arizona St. 30, Utah 10
UCLA 31, Oregon 14
Notre Dame 49, Southern Cal 14
Arizona 45, California 44
Washington St. 28, Colorado 0
|SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|5
|0
|238
|38
|8
|0
|344
|78
|Auburn
|4
|1
|219
|94
|6
|2
|290
|125
|LSU
|3
|1
|91
|100
|6
|2
|219
|160
|Texas A&M
|3
|1
|112
|104
|5
|2
|225
|184
|Mississippi St.
|2
|2
|95
|94
|5
|2
|236
|125
|Mississippi
|1
|3
|107
|185
|3
|4
|215
|262
|Arkansas
|0
|4
|94
|191
|2
|5
|192
|250
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Georgia
|4
|0
|170
|45
|7
|0
|263
|88
|South Carolina
|3
|2
|124
|91
|5
|2
|176
|135
|Florida
|3
|2
|125
|107
|3
|3
|142
|140
|Kentucky
|2
|2
|97
|120
|5
|2
|172
|173
|Tennessee
|0
|4
|36
|127
|3
|4
|137
|188
|Vanderbilt
|0
|4
|73
|199
|3
|4
|157
|212
|Missouri
|0
|4
|89
|175
|2
|5
|232
|274
___
Mississippi St. 35, BYU 10
South Carolina 15, Tennessee 9
Mississippi 57, Vanderbilt 35
LSU 27, Auburn 23
Texas A&M 19, Florida 17
Alabama 41, Arkansas 9
Georgia 53, Missouri 28
Missouri 68, Idaho 21
Alabama 45, Tennessee 7
Mississippi St. 45, Kentucky 7
LSU 40, Mississippi 24
Auburn 52, Arkansas 20
|SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Appalachian St.
|4
|0
|125
|93
|5
|2
|208
|151
|Arkansas St.
|3
|0
|141
|45
|4
|2
|246
|135
|Louisiana-Monroe
|3
|2
|212
|200
|3
|4
|258
|265
|Troy
|2
|1
|69
|53
|5
|2
|162
|122
|Georgia St.
|2
|1
|84
|92
|3
|3
|122
|165
|South Alabama
|2
|1
|75
|60
|3
|4
|170
|185
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2
|2
|98
|126
|3
|4
|212
|285
|New Mexico St.
|1
|2
|90
|99
|3
|4
|216
|220
|Idaho
|1
|2
|65
|67
|2
|5
|158
|222
|Texas St.
|0
|3
|47
|89
|1
|6
|94
|226
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|4
|110
|166
|1
|6
|181
|276
|Georgia Southern
|0
|2
|52
|78
|0
|6
|108
|248
___
South Alabama 19, Troy 8
Louisiana-Lafayette 24, Texas St. 7
Appalachian St. 23, Idaho 20
Georgia St. 47, Louisiana-Monroe 37
New Mexico St. 35, Georgia Southern 27
Arkansas St. 51, Coastal Carolina 17
Arkansas St. 47, Louisiana-Lafayette 3
Missouri 68, Idaho 21
Troy 34, Georgia St. 10
Appalachian St. 37, Coastal Carolina 29
UMass 55, Georgia Southern 20
South Alabama 33, Louisiana-Monroe 23
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Arizona
|4
|0
|163
|81
|5
|2
|244
|197
|E. Washington
|4
|1
|200
|175
|5
|3
|279
|292
|Montana
|3
|1
|166
|129
|5
|2
|274
|218
|S. Utah
|3
|1
|125
|112
|5
|2
|221
|224
|Weber St.
|3
|1
|99
|55
|5
|2
|226
|112
|Sacramento St.
|3
|1
|160
|127
|4
|3
|246
|208
|Montana St.
|3
|2
|142
|123
|3
|4
|169
|185
|Idaho St.
|2
|3
|191
|187
|4
|4
|271
|272
|UC Davis
|1
|3
|120
|151
|3
|4
|209
|210
|N. Colorado
|1
|3
|125
|165
|2
|4
|187
|220
|North Dakota
|1
|4
|137
|210
|2
|6
|194
|292
|Cal Poly
|0
|4
|61
|103
|0
|7
|126
|202
|Portland St.
|0
|4
|105
|176
|0
|7
|157
|268
___
Montana 41, North Dakota 17
E. Washington 31, Montana St. 19
N. Arizona 42, Portland St. 20
S. Utah 32, Weber St. 16
Sacramento St. 41, Idaho St. 21
Sacramento St. 34, North Dakota 27
Montana St. 27, N. Colorado 24
Idaho St. 59, Portland St. 30
N. Arizona 45, UC Davis 31
S. Utah 46, E. Washington 28
Weber St. 17, Cal Poly 3
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Kennesaw St.
|2
|0
|59
|31
|6
|1
|215
|124
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|0
|56
|39
|6
|1
|260
|178
|Charleston Southern
|1
|0
|7
|0
|4
|3
|200
|129
|Presbyterian
|0
|1
|0
|7
|3
|4
|102
|187
|Liberty
|0
|2
|67
|98
|3
|4
|232
|245
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|1
|3
|17
|1
|6
|116
|196
___
Charleston Southern 7, Presbyterian 0
NC Central 24, Gardner-Webb 17
Kennesaw St. 42, Liberty 28
Monmouth (NJ) 56, Liberty 39
Charleston Southern 52, Savannah St. 27
Kennesaw St. 17, Gardner-Webb 3
|COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|James Madison
|4
|0
|124
|42
|7
|0
|285
|80
|Elon
|4
|0
|102
|84
|6
|1
|168
|179
|Stony Brook
|4
|1
|139
|101
|5
|2
|201
|139
|Delaware
|3
|1
|93
|75
|5
|2
|156
|119
|New Hampshire
|3
|1
|116
|92
|5
|2
|209
|172
|Richmond
|2
|2
|132
|119
|4
|3
|254
|205
|Villanova
|2
|2
|73
|58
|4
|3
|183
|109
|Maine
|2
|3
|96
|120
|3
|3
|156
|132
|Albany (NY)
|1
|3
|67
|69
|3
|4
|138
|114
|Towson
|0
|4
|46
|112
|2
|5
|89
|189
|William & Mary
|0
|4
|49
|109
|2
|5
|109
|152
|Rhode Island
|0
|4
|93
|149
|1
|6
|158
|213
___
Delaware 17, William & Mary 0
James Madison 30, Villanova 8
Maine 51, Rhode Island 27
Richmond 23, Towson 3
Stony Brook 38, New Hampshire 24
Elon 35, Rhode Island 34
New Hampshire 40, Towson 17
Delaware 42, Richmond 35
James Madison 46, William & Mary 14
Maine 12, Albany (NY) 10
___
|IVY LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Columbia
|3
|0
|84
|72
|6
|0
|177
|117
|Dartmouth
|2
|1
|61
|62
|5
|1
|155
|121
|Princeton
|2
|1
|129
|45
|5
|1
|244
|109
|Yale
|2
|1
|100
|71
|5
|1
|229
|109
|Cornell
|2
|1
|75
|70
|2
|4
|114
|158
|Harvard
|1
|2
|76
|97
|3
|3
|165
|126
|Brown
|0
|3
|35
|132
|2
|4
|100
|193
|Penn
|0
|3
|63
|74
|2
|4
|191
|187
___
Harvard 38, Lafayette 10
Princeton 53, Brown 0
Dartmouth 29, Sacred Heart 26
Yale 32, Holy Cross 0
Columbia 34, Penn 31
Bucknell 26, Cornell 18
Princeton 52, Harvard 17
Columbia 22, Dartmouth 17
Yale 24, Penn 19
Cornell 34, Brown 7
|MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC A&T
|5
|0
|169
|67
|8
|0
|305
|101
|Hampton
|4
|0
|92
|66
|5
|2
|174
|155
|NC Central
|3
|1
|88
|77
|5
|2
|160
|154
|Howard
|3
|1
|124
|74
|4
|3
|219
|220
|Norfolk St.
|3
|1
|94
|72
|3
|4
|124
|181
|Bethune-Cookman
|2
|2
|80
|71
|3
|4
|121
|180
|SC State
|1
|4
|93
|97
|2
|5
|142
|111
|Florida A&M
|1
|4
|109
|132
|2
|6
|158
|212
|Morgan St.
|1
|3
|93
|151
|1
|6
|93
|252
|Delaware St.
|1
|4
|65
|155
|1
|6
|84
|236
|Savannah St.
|0
|4
|64
|109
|0
|7
|101
|271
___
Morgan St. 48, Savannah St. 28
Hampton 16, Norfolk St. 14
Howard 52, Delaware St. 23
NC Central 24, Gardner-Webb 17
NC A&T 31, Florida A&M 20
Bethune-Cookman 12, SC State 9
NC A&T 24, Bethune-Cookman 20
Howard 39, Morgan St. 14
Hampton 31, Florida A&M 27
Delaware St. 17, SC State 14
Norfolk St. 28, NC Central 21
Charleston Southern 52, Savannah St. 27
|MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|N. Dakota St.
|4
|0
|141
|47
|7
|0
|309
|67
|South Dakota
|3
|1
|146
|104
|6
|1
|303
|145
|Illinois St.
|3
|1
|102
|85
|5
|2
|207
|135
|N. Iowa
|3
|1
|110
|87
|4
|3
|200
|191
|South Dakota St.
|2
|2
|136
|101
|5
|2
|269
|151
|W. Illinois
|2
|2
|132
|121
|5
|2
|263
|165
|S. Illinois
|2
|2
|118
|104
|4
|3
|239
|168
|Youngstown St.
|1
|3
|85
|84
|3
|4
|195
|121
|Missouri St.
|0
|4
|80
|183
|1
|6
|151
|310
|Indiana St.
|0
|4
|43
|177
|0
|7
|111
|283
___
South Dakota 56, Indiana St. 6
S. Illinois 42, Illinois St. 7
N. Iowa 38, South Dakota St. 18
W. Illinois 49, Missouri St. 30
N. Dakota St. 27, Youngstown St. 24
N. Iowa 19, Youngstown St. 14
South Dakota St. 62, Missouri St. 30
S. Illinois 45, Indiana St. 24
Illinois St. 37, South Dakota 21
N. Dakota St. 24, W. Illinois 12
|NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Duquesne
|3
|0
|113
|21
|6
|1
|237
|148
|CCSU
|3
|0
|108
|74
|5
|3
|254
|248
|St. Francis (PA)
|2
|1
|68
|44
|4
|3
|178
|96
|Sacred Heart
|1
|1
|36
|40
|3
|4
|180
|175
|Bryant
|0
|2
|28
|61
|2
|5
|174
|275
|Robert Morris
|0
|2
|28
|72
|2
|5
|67
|184
|Wagner
|0
|3
|51
|120
|2
|5
|153
|213
___
Dartmouth 29, Sacred Heart 26
St. Francis (PA) 30, Bryant 14
CCSU 51, Wagner 45
Duquesne 51, Robert Morris 14
CCSU 31, Bryant 14
Duquesne 24, St. Francis (PA) 7
Sacred Heart 21, Robert Morris 14
|OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|4
|0
|139
|60
|6
|1
|207
|120
|Austin Peay
|4
|1
|107
|89
|5
|3
|200
|159
|E. Illinois
|4
|1
|103
|109
|5
|3
|148
|211
|SE Missouri
|2
|2
|107
|70
|2
|5
|163
|168
|E. Kentucky
|2
|3
|111
|157
|2
|5
|144
|215
|Tennessee St.
|1
|3
|94
|92
|4
|3
|152
|130
|UT Martin
|1
|3
|62
|67
|3
|4
|142
|119
|Murray St.
|1
|2
|44
|64
|2
|5
|155
|195
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|4
|54
|113
|0
|7
|95
|209
___
SE Missouri 31, Tennessee Tech 3
E. Illinois 27, Murray St. 24
Jacksonville St. 41, E. Kentucky 25
Austin Peay 21, Tennessee St. 17
E. Kentucky 31, UT Martin 21
Jacksonville St. 30, E. Illinois 14
Austin Peay 38, SE Missouri 31
|PATRIOT LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colgate
|2
|1
|121
|60
|4
|4
|203
|179
|Lehigh
|2
|0
|95
|73
|2
|5
|252
|315
|Lafayette
|2
|1
|31
|30
|2
|6
|94
|234
|Bucknell
|1
|1
|13
|27
|4
|3
|140
|147
|Fordham
|1
|2
|39
|61
|2
|6
|154
|298
|Holy Cross
|1
|2
|34
|55
|2
|6
|167
|215
|Georgetown
|0
|2
|44
|71
|1
|6
|118
|221
___
Colgate 38, Fordham 12
Harvard 38, Lafayette 10
Lehigh 54, Georgetown 35
Yale 32, Holy Cross 0
Bucknell 26, Cornell 18
Colgate 45, Holy Cross 7
Fordham 17, Georgetown 9
Bucknell 13, Lafayette 7
|PIONEER LEAGUE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Diego
|4
|0
|180
|61
|5
|2
|238
|143
|Campbell
|4
|1
|176
|75
|5
|3
|272
|119
|Butler
|3
|2
|151
|116
|5
|3
|221
|206
|Drake
|3
|1
|94
|63
|4
|3
|166
|205
|Jacksonville
|2
|2
|111
|158
|4
|3
|230
|258
|Valparaiso
|2
|2
|99
|126
|3
|4
|206
|226
|Dayton
|2
|3
|110
|106
|3
|5
|168
|170
|Marist
|2
|3
|135
|138
|3
|5
|172
|236
|Morehead St.
|2
|3
|96
|192
|3
|5
|182
|333
|Stetson
|1
|4
|116
|160
|2
|6
|143
|253
|Davidson
|0
|4
|69
|142
|2
|5
|158
|233
___
Butler 37, Jacksonville 22
Stetson 28, Davidson 17
Campbell 17, Dayton 7
Valparaiso 49, Marist 15
San Diego 56, Morehead St. 27
San Diego 63, Jacksonville 10
Dayton 48, Davidson 22
Drake 19, Marist 14
Morehead St. 29, Stetson 26
Butler 37, Campbell 23
|SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Wofford
|4
|1
|128
|118
|6
|1
|186
|149
|W. Carolina
|4
|1
|186
|93
|6
|2
|309
|178
|Furman
|4
|1
|190
|107
|5
|3
|282
|204
|Samford
|3
|1
|119
|80
|5
|2
|210
|186
|Mercer
|3
|3
|174
|120
|4
|4
|232
|151
|The Citadel
|2
|3
|95
|118
|4
|3
|174
|139
|ETSU
|1
|3
|96
|159
|3
|4
|153
|224
|Chattanooga
|1
|4
|111
|143
|1
|7
|141
|236
|VMI
|0
|5
|45
|206
|0
|8
|65
|318
___
Furman 42, VMI 10
Mercer 30, Chattanooga 10
W. Carolina 49, ETSU 10
Wofford 20, The Citadel 16
Samford 24, Wofford 21
W. Carolina 26, VMI 7
Furman 28, Mercer 21
The Citadel 20, Chattanooga 14
|SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cent. Arkansas
|5
|0
|175
|80
|6
|1
|235
|148
|Southeastern Louisiana
|5
|1
|265
|140
|5
|3
|336
|219
|McNeese St.
|4
|1
|165
|63
|6
|1
|241
|111
|Sam Houston St.
|4
|1
|226
|137
|6
|1
|318
|202
|Nicholls
|4
|1
|138
|145
|5
|2
|196
|182
|Stephen F. Austin
|3
|3
|120
|137
|3
|5
|148
|246
|Abilene Christian
|2
|4
|127
|141
|2
|6
|151
|217
|Incarnate Word
|1
|4
|121
|210
|1
|6
|143
|332
|Northwestern St.
|1
|4
|118
|176
|1
|6
|152
|251
|Houston Baptist
|0
|5
|42
|161
|1
|6
|77
|198
|Lamar
|0
|5
|114
|221
|1
|6
|200
|286
___
Nicholls 29, Abilene Christian 20
Sam Houston St. 40, Northwestern St. 36
Cent. Arkansas 24, Stephen F. Austin 20
Incarnate Word 33, Lamar 24
Southeastern Louisiana 56, Houston Baptist 10
Southeastern Louisiana 56, Abilene Christian 21
Stephen F. Austin 27, Houston Baptist 10
Sam Houston St. 63, Lamar 27
McNeese St. 55, Incarnate Word 7
Cent. Arkansas 45, Northwestern St. 17
|SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|West Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Grambling St.
|4
|0
|149
|62
|6
|1
|217
|135
|Southern
|2
|1
|101
|79
|4
|3
|163
|197
|Prairie View
|2
|2
|114
|77
|2
|4
|158
|165
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|2
|79
|92
|2
|5
|143
|242
|Texas Southern
|0
|3
|46
|77
|0
|6
|73
|178
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alcorn St.
|4
|1
|144
|120
|5
|3
|231
|192
|Alabama A&M
|3
|1
|120
|76
|3
|4
|127
|201
|MVSU
|1
|2
|58
|118
|2
|5
|128
|308
|Alabama St.
|1
|2
|33
|74
|1
|5
|60
|142
|Jackson St.
|0
|4
|74
|143
|0
|7
|96
|256
___
Alabama A&M 49, MVSU 14
Alabama St. 23, Texas Southern 16
Alcorn St. 34, Prairie View 21
Cent. State (OH) 40, Ark.-Pine Bluff 35
Tuskegee 33, Jackson St. 7
MVSU 53, Virginia Lynchburg 5
Grambling St. 41, Alcorn St. 14
Southern 35, Jackson St. 17
