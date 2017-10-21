201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Mississippi Valley State beats…

Mississippi Valley State beats Virginia-Lynchburg 53-5

By The Associated Press October 21, 2017 7:52 pm 10/21/2017 07:52pm
Share

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Booker Chambers caught three touchdown passes and ran for another score as Mississippi Valley State routed NCCAA-member Virginia-Lynchburg 53-5 on Saturday.

Chambers ran for an 8-yard touchdown and had touchdown catches of 60, 11, and 6 yards. He finished with six receptions for 116 yards. Jett Even was 13-of-17 passing for 291 yards with four touchdowns.

Mississippi Valley State (2-5) led Virginia-Lynchburg 25-3 at half. Safety Jamenta Shaw blocked a punt and recovered the ball in the end zone for the Delta Devils to stretch their lead to 39-3.

The game was one of two this season in which a Division I team plays a team that’s neither NCAA nor NAIA. Virginia-Lynchburg became a countable opponent for NCAA teams in May. The Dragons travel to Nashville to face Tennessee State on Nov. 4.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Local News National News NCAA Football Other Sports Sports Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Pumpkin patches worth visiting

There’s no shortage of farms and orchards with pick-your-own patches. Here are a few to visit this fall.

Reality Check for Va. Voters

What Va. voters need to know about education

The candidates for Virginia governor are talking about education this election season. WTOP breaks down the candidates' policy proposals, providing a reality check for voters.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest