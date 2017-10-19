The Latest: Virginia’s Democratic governor slams Trump

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Latest on former President Barack Obama campaigning for Democrats running for governor in New Jersey and Virginia (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

Former President Barack Obama is rallying supporters of Virginia’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate and expressing frustration about the current state of political discourse.

Obama told Virginia voters Thursday evening to back Democrat Ralph Northam in next month’s election, saying Northam wants to take the state forward and not backward.

He also decried the current state of politics and said “our democracy’s at stake” in the Virginia election.

It was Obama’s return to the political spotlight for the first time since leaving the White House in January. He also spoke earlier Thursday in New Jersey.

Virginia and New Jersey are the only two states electing new governors this year and those Nov. 7 races will be considered a bellwether of Democrats’ strength in the face of President Donald Trump’s victory last year.

___

7:15 p.m.

Virginia’s Democratic governor says the Republican candidate for the state’s highest office is treating President Donald Trump like he has a “communicable disease.”

Gov. Terry McAuliffe’s comments mocking Ed Gillespie’s reluctance to campaign with Trump came as former President Barack Obama visited the state in support of Virginia Democrats ahead of next month’s elections.

___

4:25 p.m.

Former President Barack Obama is rallying supporters of New Jersey’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate, who served as the U.S. ambassador to Germany during Obama’s presidency.

Obama spoke to Phil Murphy’s campaign volunteers on Thursday afternoon in Newark.

He walked onto stage and hugged Murphy as the crowd chanted, “Four more years!” Obama says he would refer those people “to the Constitution, as well as to Michelle Obama.”

Murphy faces Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno on Nov. 7 in the race to replace Republican Gov. Chris Christie, who prohibited by term limit laws from running again.

___

2:30 p.m.

People were waiting in line for hours as former President Barack Obama returns to the campaign trail to stump for New Jersey’s Democratic gubernatorial candidate.

Obama is dropping in Thursday afternoon on campaign workers in Newark, New Jersey, for a private “canvass kickoff” for Democrat Phil Murphy, who’s running against Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno.

Seventy-year-old Jersey City resident Diane Coleman was among the first wave of people let in the room where Obama will speak.

The Democrat says she voted for Obama twice and would vote for him again if he could run. She emphasized that speaking negatively of Republican President Donald Trump could alienate some voters.

___

1 a.m.

An August NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found that 51 percent of Americans said they have a favorable opinion of Obama, while 35 percent had a negative opinion.

