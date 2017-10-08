201.5
KKK leader awaits hearing on Charlottesville gun charge

By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 2:16 pm 10/08/2017 02:16pm
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Baltimore Ku Klux Klan leader who authorities say fired a gun during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville is in custody in Virginia awaiting a court appearance this week.

Fifty-two-year-old Richard Wilson Preston is charged with discharging a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school on Aug. 12, the day of the rally that descended into violent chaos.

The American Civil Liberties Union said it provided law enforcement officials with a video of the shooting before Preston’s arrest. It shows a man yelling and firing a handgun one time while standing on a crowded sidewalk. No one was struck.

In a telephone interview from jail, Preston told The Baltimore Sun he is being misrepresented as a violent racist. Preston says went to Charlottesville as a member of a militia intending to protect rally participants.

