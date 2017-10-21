201.5
James Madison pushes win streak to 19 with 46-14 victory

By The Associated Press October 21, 2017
WILLLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Marcus Marshall ran for two touchdowns and James Madison put together eight unanswered scoring drives to defeat William & Mary 46-14 on Saturday, remaining unbeaten for a Division I-leading 19 games.

Tyler Gray and Ethan Ratke each made a pair of field goals, Marshall had scoring runs of 1 and 27 yards in James Madison’s (7-0, 4-0 Colonial Athletic Association) outburst. Marshall finished with 11 carries for 64 yards.

William & Mary suffered six turnovers, two fumbles and three Tribe (2-5, 0-4) quarterbacks were picked off four times, twice by Jordan Brown. Starter Tommy McKee threw three. The six turnovers resulted in 33 points for James Madison.

Ratke’s field goals, of 36 and 39 yards, were his first and second.

Cincinnati’s Jordan Lowery pulled in a tipped pass on fourth-and-11, completing a 33-yard scoring pass to put the Bearcats on the board with 10 minutes left to play. Noah Giles scored on a 66-yard run in the final two minutes.

