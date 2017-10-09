Inova Hospital System CEO retiring in 2018 after 35 years

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — The longtime CEO of Inova Hospital System is retiring after a three-decade tenure that saw enormous growth.

Sixty-nine-year-old Knox Singleton, who has led Inova since 1982, will step down on July 1.

When he took over the Northern Virginia network of hospital and health care centers, Inova employed 1,000 people. It now employs 17,000, growing in tandem with the Northern Virginia suburbs of the nation’s capital.

In an interview with The Washington Post, Singleton said he believes a new leader will be better suited to lead the system in the future.

Inova is in the midst of a major expansion centered on genomics and personalized medicine. In 2015 it purchased the former ExxonMobil campus across the street from its flagship hospital in Fairfax County.

