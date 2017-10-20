PREP FOOTBALL
Albemarle 35, Fluvanna 6
Alleghany 37, Carroll County 13
Amherst County 56, Liberty Christian 55
Appomattox 42, Gretna 26
Bayside 23, Salem-Va. Beach 13
Bishop Sullivan 68, Royal Imperial Collegiate, Ontario 0
Blacksburg 44, Hidden Valley 18
Brentsville 19, Culpeper 14
Broad Run 49, Freedom (South Riding) 19
Brooke Point 24, North Stafford 21
Brookville 42, Jefferson Forest 21
Buckingham County 34, Bluestone 19
C.D. Hylton 28, Battlefield 10
Chancellor 28, Caroline 27
Charlottesville 35, Western Albemarle 26
Chatham 33, Cumberland 16
Chilhowie 48, Eastside 26
Chincoteague 44, Richmond Christian 13
Clarke County 61, Madison County 10
Col. Richardson, Md. 43, Northampton 0
Collegiate-Richmond 21, Fork Union Prep 18
Colonial Beach 40, Northumberland 26
Courtland 41, James Monroe 20
Covenant School 32, St. Annes-Belfield 28
Covington 52, Eastern Montgomery 6
Deep Creek 28, Nansemond River 7
Deep Run 42, John Marshall 20
Dinwiddie 52, Petersburg 6
Dominion 30, Loudoun County 14
E.C. Glass 40, Liberty-Bedford 0
East Rockingham 42, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 12
Essex 72, Lancaster 7
Fauquier 38, James Wood 8
Forest Park 41, Gar-Field 7
Fort Chiswell 35, Grayson County 21
Freedom (Woodbridge) 56, Potomac 14
GW-Danville 63, Franklin County 35
Galax 35, Auburn 0
George Marshall 59, Lee-Springfield 35
George Wythe-Wytheville 55, Bland County 21
Giles 24, Glenvar 14
Goochland 51, Randolph Henry 8
Graham 20, Richlands 13, OT
Granby 27, Churchland 16
Grassfield 35, Hickory 0
Greensville County 70, Franklin 12
Halifax County 49, Patrick County 8
Hancock, Md. 42, Massanutten Military 13
Hargrave Military 47, Fishburne Military 14
Harrisonburg 42, Fort Defiance 14
Hayfield 40, West Potomac 30
Henrico 54, Hanover 14
Heritage (Leesburg) 24, Woodgrove 20
Heritage-Lynchburg 56, Rustburg 13
Heritage-Newport News 40, Menchville 0
Hermitage 38, Douglas Freeman 6
Highland Springs 63, Atlee 20
Huguenot 51, George Wythe-Richmond 0
J.E.B. Stuart 49, TJ-Alexandria 6
J.I. Burton 49, Castlewood 30
James River-Buchanan 21, Radford 18, OT
John Battle 56, Gate City 27
John Champe 41, Rock Ridge 7
Kellam 42, Green Run 8
Kettle Run 27, Liberty-Bealeton 26
King George 28, Spotsylvania 14
King William 22, Middlesex 13
King’s Fork 21, Lakeland 6
Lafayette 62, Jamestown 7
Lake Braddock 31, Fairfax 10
Lake Taylor 55, Woodrow Wilson 20
Langley 35, Washington-Lee 28
Lee High 34, Central Wise 18
Lord Botetourt 14, Northside 10
Loudoun Valley 16, Riverside 14
Louisa 62, Orange County 25
Luray 56, Page County 18
Magna Vista 46, Tunstall 25
Manchester 68, Clover Hill 7
Martinsville 35, Bassett 20
Meadowbrook 27, Matoaca 10
Midlothian 20, Cosby 14
Mills Godwin 28, Glen Allen 21
Monacan 37, Lloyd Bird 22
Monticello 49, Powhatan 7
Mount Vernon 47, Annandale 15
Mountain View 24, Riverbend 21
Nandua 46, Arcadia 39
Nansemond-Suffolk 63, Greenbrier Christian 14
Narrows 54, Craig County 20
Norcom 27, Maury 7
Norfolk Academy 27, St. John Paul the Great 6
Norview 15, Booker T. Washington 12
Nottoway 58, Prince Edward County 12
Oakton 52, Chantilly 14
Ocean Lakes 48, Kempsville 0
Park View-South Hill 44, Surry County 14
Parry McCluer 35, Bath County 0
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 19, Honaker 9
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 42, Christiansburg 24
Patriot 56, Osbourn 0
Phoebus 27, Gloucester 7
Pikeville, Ky. 41, Grundy 13
Poquoson 28, Bruton 17
Potomac Falls 21, Briar Woods 7
Potomac School 41, Paul VI 13
Prince George 42, Colonial Heights 8
Princess Anne 33, First Colonial 6
Quantico 37, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 20
R.E. Lee-Staunton 23, Riverheads 7
Ridgeview 21, Abingdon 13
Rural Retreat 49, Northwood 27
Salem 56, Cave Spring 3
Skyline 41, William Monroe 25
Smithfield 28, New Kent 7
South County 45, James Robinson 14
South Lakes 77, McLean 7
Southampton 61, Windsor 0
Southampton Academy 40, Raleigh St. David’s, N.C. 36
Spotswood 42, Rockbridge County 28
Stafford 38, Massaponax 21
Staunton River 18, William Byrd 13
Stone Bridge 14, Tuscarora 13
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 26, Osbourn Park 0
Strasburg 50, Nelson County 34
Stuarts Draft 42, Wilson Memorial 0
Sussex Central 48, Brunswick 14
Tabb 35, Grafton 0
Tallwood 28, Frank Cox 24
Thomas Dale 41, Hopewell 6
Tug Valley, W.Va. 43, Hurley 8
Twin Springs 28, North Greene, Tenn. 12
Twin Valley 33, Rye Cove 22
Varina 42, Lee-Davis 3
Virginia High 55, Lebanon 6
W.T. Woodson 17, West Springfield 7
Warren County 49, Manassas Park 6
Washington & Lee 42, Rappahannock 34
Waynesboro 34, Broadway 6
West Point 44, Mathews 6
Western Branch 49, Great Bridge 0
Westfield 27, Centreville 11
William Campbell 34, Dan River 13
Woodbridge 45, Colgan 10
Woodstock Central 52, George Mason 8
Yorktown 27, Herndon 7
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Armstrong vs. Patrick Henry-Ashland, ppd. to Oct 21st.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
