By The Associated Press October 20, 2017 10:59 pm 10/20/2017 10:59pm
PREP FOOTBALL

Albemarle 35, Fluvanna 6

Alleghany 37, Carroll County 13

Amherst County 56, Liberty Christian 55

Appomattox 42, Gretna 26

Bayside 23, Salem-Va. Beach 13

Bishop Sullivan 68, Royal Imperial Collegiate, Ontario 0

Blacksburg 44, Hidden Valley 18

Brentsville 19, Culpeper 14

Broad Run 49, Freedom (South Riding) 19

Brooke Point 24, North Stafford 21

Brookville 42, Jefferson Forest 21

Buckingham County 34, Bluestone 19

C.D. Hylton 28, Battlefield 10

Chancellor 28, Caroline 27

Charlottesville 35, Western Albemarle 26

Chatham 33, Cumberland 16

Chilhowie 48, Eastside 26

Chincoteague 44, Richmond Christian 13

Clarke County 61, Madison County 10

Col. Richardson, Md. 43, Northampton 0

Collegiate-Richmond 21, Fork Union Prep 18

Colonial Beach 40, Northumberland 26

Courtland 41, James Monroe 20

Covenant School 32, St. Annes-Belfield 28

Covington 52, Eastern Montgomery 6

Deep Creek 28, Nansemond River 7

Deep Run 42, John Marshall 20

Dinwiddie 52, Petersburg 6

Dominion 30, Loudoun County 14

E.C. Glass 40, Liberty-Bedford 0

East Rockingham 42, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 12

Essex 72, Lancaster 7

Fauquier 38, James Wood 8

Forest Park 41, Gar-Field 7

Fort Chiswell 35, Grayson County 21

Freedom (Woodbridge) 56, Potomac 14

GW-Danville 63, Franklin County 35

Galax 35, Auburn 0

George Marshall 59, Lee-Springfield 35

George Wythe-Wytheville 55, Bland County 21

Giles 24, Glenvar 14

Goochland 51, Randolph Henry 8

Graham 20, Richlands 13, OT

Granby 27, Churchland 16

Grassfield 35, Hickory 0

Greensville County 70, Franklin 12

Halifax County 49, Patrick County 8

Hancock, Md. 42, Massanutten Military 13

Hargrave Military 47, Fishburne Military 14

Harrisonburg 42, Fort Defiance 14

Hayfield 40, West Potomac 30

Henrico 54, Hanover 14

Heritage (Leesburg) 24, Woodgrove 20

Heritage-Lynchburg 56, Rustburg 13

Heritage-Newport News 40, Menchville 0

Hermitage 38, Douglas Freeman 6

Highland Springs 63, Atlee 20

Huguenot 51, George Wythe-Richmond 0

J.E.B. Stuart 49, TJ-Alexandria 6

J.I. Burton 49, Castlewood 30

James River-Buchanan 21, Radford 18, OT

John Battle 56, Gate City 27

John Champe 41, Rock Ridge 7

Kellam 42, Green Run 8

Kettle Run 27, Liberty-Bealeton 26

King George 28, Spotsylvania 14

King William 22, Middlesex 13

King’s Fork 21, Lakeland 6

Lafayette 62, Jamestown 7

Lake Braddock 31, Fairfax 10

Lake Taylor 55, Woodrow Wilson 20

Langley 35, Washington-Lee 28

Lee High 34, Central Wise 18

Lord Botetourt 14, Northside 10

Loudoun Valley 16, Riverside 14

Louisa 62, Orange County 25

Luray 56, Page County 18

Magna Vista 46, Tunstall 25

Manchester 68, Clover Hill 7

Martinsville 35, Bassett 20

Meadowbrook 27, Matoaca 10

Midlothian 20, Cosby 14

Mills Godwin 28, Glen Allen 21

Monacan 37, Lloyd Bird 22

Monticello 49, Powhatan 7

Mount Vernon 47, Annandale 15

Mountain View 24, Riverbend 21

Nandua 46, Arcadia 39

Nansemond-Suffolk 63, Greenbrier Christian 14

Narrows 54, Craig County 20

Norcom 27, Maury 7

Norfolk Academy 27, St. John Paul the Great 6

Norview 15, Booker T. Washington 12

Nottoway 58, Prince Edward County 12

Oakton 52, Chantilly 14

Ocean Lakes 48, Kempsville 0

Park View-South Hill 44, Surry County 14

Parry McCluer 35, Bath County 0

Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 19, Honaker 9

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 42, Christiansburg 24

Patriot 56, Osbourn 0

Phoebus 27, Gloucester 7

Pikeville, Ky. 41, Grundy 13

Poquoson 28, Bruton 17

Potomac Falls 21, Briar Woods 7

Potomac School 41, Paul VI 13

Prince George 42, Colonial Heights 8

Princess Anne 33, First Colonial 6

Quantico 37, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 20

R.E. Lee-Staunton 23, Riverheads 7

Ridgeview 21, Abingdon 13

Rural Retreat 49, Northwood 27

Salem 56, Cave Spring 3

Skyline 41, William Monroe 25

Smithfield 28, New Kent 7

South County 45, James Robinson 14

South Lakes 77, McLean 7

Southampton 61, Windsor 0

Southampton Academy 40, Raleigh St. David’s, N.C. 36

Spotswood 42, Rockbridge County 28

Stafford 38, Massaponax 21

Staunton River 18, William Byrd 13

Stone Bridge 14, Tuscarora 13

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 26, Osbourn Park 0

Strasburg 50, Nelson County 34

Stuarts Draft 42, Wilson Memorial 0

Sussex Central 48, Brunswick 14

Tabb 35, Grafton 0

Tallwood 28, Frank Cox 24

Thomas Dale 41, Hopewell 6

Tug Valley, W.Va. 43, Hurley 8

Twin Springs 28, North Greene, Tenn. 12

Twin Valley 33, Rye Cove 22

Varina 42, Lee-Davis 3

Virginia High 55, Lebanon 6

W.T. Woodson 17, West Springfield 7

Warren County 49, Manassas Park 6

Washington & Lee 42, Rappahannock 34

Waynesboro 34, Broadway 6

West Point 44, Mathews 6

Western Branch 49, Great Bridge 0

Westfield 27, Centreville 11

William Campbell 34, Dan River 13

Woodbridge 45, Colgan 10

Woodstock Central 52, George Mason 8

Yorktown 27, Herndon 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Armstrong vs. Patrick Henry-Ashland, ppd. to Oct 21st.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

