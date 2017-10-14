PREP FOOTBALL
Albemarle 32, Charlottesville 29
Alleghany 42, James River-Buchanan 14
Amherst County 42, Liberty-Bedford 14
Appomattox 68, William Campbell 28
Auburn 35, Bland County 28, OT
Bath County 20, Craig County 14
Battlefield 35, Osbourn Park 7
Blacksburg 53, Pulaski County 28
Brentsville 7, William Monroe 6
Broad Run 44, Parkdale, Md. 6
Broadway 26, Fort Defiance 13
Brooke Point 7, Massaponax 3
Bruton 27, Grafton 0
Buckingham County 84, Cumberland 21
C.D. Hylton 57, Potomac 3
Central Lunenburg 87, Prince Edward County 46
Chancellor 23, King George 21
Chilhowie 60, Rural Retreat 24
Churchland 9, Woodrow Wilson 8
Clarke County 49, Strasburg 20
Col. Richardson, Md. 45, Nandua 0
Colgan 56, Gar-Field 12
Collegiate-Richmond 42, Bishop O’Connell 7
Colonial Forge 42, Stafford 7
Courtland 44, Fauquier 9
Covington 50, Parry McCluer 28
Culpeper 14, Warren County 3
Dan River 42, Chatham 20
Dinwiddie 38, Meadowbrook 6
Douglas Freeman 14, J.R. Tucker 7
E.C. Glass 57, Jefferson Forest 36
East Rockingham 24, Buffalo Gap 21
Eastern View 63, Caroline 0
Eastside 49, Twin Springs 6
Essex 24, Colonial Beach 22
Falls Church 49, Edison 19
Fishburne Military 36, Va. Episcopal 18
Fork Union Prep 86, Trinity Episcopal 42
Fort Chiswell 41, Tazewell 6
Frank Cox 9, First Colonial 0
Franklin County 35, Halifax County 28
Freedom (Woodbridge) 41, Woodbridge 14
Fuqua School 41, Richmond Christian 8
GW-Danville 45, Magna Vista 0
Galax 50, George Wythe-Wytheville 13
George Marshall 49, George Mason 8
Georgetown Prep, Md. 45, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 7
Giles 61, Carroll County 15
Glen Allen 56, John Marshall 18
Glenvar 35, Floyd County 7
Gloucester 24, Menchville 8
Goochland 58, Bluestone 18
Granby 27, Booker T. Washington 24
Green Run 18, Kempsville 6
Greensville County 64, Windsor 0
Grundy 34, J.I. Burton 7
Hampton Roads 30, St. Annes-Belfield 24
Henrico 21, Varina 14
Heritage (Leesburg) 28, Riverside 7
Heritage-Lynchburg 42, Liberty Christian 21
Heritage-Newport News 22, Warwick 6
Hermitage 33, Mills Godwin 0
Hickory 35, Great Bridge 0
Hidden Valley 45, Christiansburg 20
Hopewell 26, Prince George 0
Hurley 42, Honaker 36, OT
James Madison 49, Chantilly 7
James Monroe 42, Spotsylvania 3
James River-Midlothian 40, George Wythe-Richmond 14
James Robinson 31, Fairfax 7
John Champe 39, Briar Woods 0
King William 55, Mathews 20
King’s Fork 28, Indian River 7
Kinston Parrott Academy, N.C. 48, Southampton Academy 6
Lafayette 33, New Kent 6
Lake Braddock 29, W.T. Woodson 5
Lake Taylor 20, Norcom 2
Lakeland 17, Grassfield 7
Landstown 37, Kellam 10
Lebanon 7, Castlewood 0
Lee High 34, Wakefield 14
Lee-Davis 48, Atlee 21
Lee-Springfield 34, Wakefield 14
Liberty-Bealeton 35, Handley 0
Loudoun County 63, Park View-Sterling 12
Loudoun Valley 49, Jefferson, W.Va. 6
Louisa 62, Monticello 21
Manchester 24, Lloyd Bird 21
Marion 22, Richlands 18
Martinsville 38, Patrick County 7
Matoaca 37, Colonial Heights 0
Middlesex 49, Charles City 12
Midlothian 38, Clover Hill 23
Millbrook 24, James Wood 8
Monacan 41, Cosby 7
Mount Vernon 28, J.E.B. Stuart 14
Nansemond River 35, Western Branch 0
Narrows 35, Eastern Montgomery 14
Norfolk Academy 35, Nansemond-Suffolk 20
Norfolk Christian 56, Greenbrier Christian 0
North Cross 22, Atlantic Shores Christian 6
North Stafford 41, Mountain View 9
Northampton 36, Chincoteague 6
Northumberland 45, Washington & Lee 33
Northwood 36, Holston 34
Nottoway 47, Randolph Henry 6
Orange County 28, Western Albemarle 8
Oscar Smith 28, Deep Creek 6
Patrick Henry-Ashland 28, Hanover 20
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 17, Cave Spring 14
Patriot 21, Forest Park 10
Powhatan 35, Fluvanna 0
Rappahannock 34, Lancaster 13
Ridgeview 24, John Battle 7
Riverheads 24, Luray 3
Roanoke Catholic 44, Hargrave Military 14
Rockbridge County 35, Waynesboro 28, OT
Rye Cove 48, Jenkins, Ky. 0
Salem-Va. Beach 13, Tallwood 7
Sherando 35, Kettle Run 14
Skyline 37, Manassas Park 12
Smithfield 20, Poquoson 0
South County 35, West Springfield 7
South Lakes 44, Washington-Lee 0
Southampton 56, Surry County 6
Spotswood 20, Turner Ashby 14
St. John Paul the Great 19, Concordia Prep, Md. 8
Staunton River 51, Northside 14
Stone Bridge 48, Rock Ridge 7
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 18, Osbourn 13
Stuarts Draft 42, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 10
Sussex Central 54, Franklin 20
TJ-Richmond 29, Deep Run 24
Thomas Dale 36, Petersburg 0
Thomas Walker 55, Twin Valley 16
Tunstall 35, Bassett 21
Tuscarora 48, Freedom (South Riding) 26
Union 45, Central Wise 0
Warhill 42, Tabb 0
Washington, Md. 27, Arcadia 16
West Potomac 46, Annandale 7
Westfield 34, Oakton 14
William Byrd 41, William Fleming 7
Wilson Memorial 20, Page County 14
Woodgrove 28, Dominion 12
Woodside 45, Bethel 6
Woodstock Central 77, Madison County 0
Yorktown 31, Langley 20
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Park View-South Hill vs. Brunswick, ccd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.