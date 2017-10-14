201.5
By The Associated Press October 14, 2017 12:02 am 10/14/2017 12:02am
PREP FOOTBALL

Albemarle 32, Charlottesville 29

Alleghany 42, James River-Buchanan 14

Amherst County 42, Liberty-Bedford 14

Appomattox 68, William Campbell 28

Auburn 35, Bland County 28, OT

Bath County 20, Craig County 14

Battlefield 35, Osbourn Park 7

Blacksburg 53, Pulaski County 28

Brentsville 7, William Monroe 6

Broad Run 44, Parkdale, Md. 6

Broadway 26, Fort Defiance 13

Brooke Point 7, Massaponax 3

Bruton 27, Grafton 0

Buckingham County 84, Cumberland 21

C.D. Hylton 57, Potomac 3

Central Lunenburg 87, Prince Edward County 46

Chancellor 23, King George 21

Chilhowie 60, Rural Retreat 24

Churchland 9, Woodrow Wilson 8

Clarke County 49, Strasburg 20

Col. Richardson, Md. 45, Nandua 0

Colgan 56, Gar-Field 12

Collegiate-Richmond 42, Bishop O’Connell 7

Colonial Forge 42, Stafford 7

Courtland 44, Fauquier 9

Covington 50, Parry McCluer 28

Culpeper 14, Warren County 3

Dan River 42, Chatham 20

Dinwiddie 38, Meadowbrook 6

Douglas Freeman 14, J.R. Tucker 7

E.C. Glass 57, Jefferson Forest 36

East Rockingham 24, Buffalo Gap 21

Eastern View 63, Caroline 0

Eastside 49, Twin Springs 6

Essex 24, Colonial Beach 22

Falls Church 49, Edison 19

Fishburne Military 36, Va. Episcopal 18

Fork Union Prep 86, Trinity Episcopal 42

Fort Chiswell 41, Tazewell 6

Frank Cox 9, First Colonial 0

Franklin County 35, Halifax County 28

Freedom (Woodbridge) 41, Woodbridge 14

Fuqua School 41, Richmond Christian 8

GW-Danville 45, Magna Vista 0

Galax 50, George Wythe-Wytheville 13

George Marshall 49, George Mason 8

Georgetown Prep, Md. 45, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 7

Giles 61, Carroll County 15

Glen Allen 56, John Marshall 18

Glenvar 35, Floyd County 7

Gloucester 24, Menchville 8

Goochland 58, Bluestone 18

Granby 27, Booker T. Washington 24

Green Run 18, Kempsville 6

Greensville County 64, Windsor 0

Grundy 34, J.I. Burton 7

Hampton Roads 30, St. Annes-Belfield 24

Henrico 21, Varina 14

Heritage (Leesburg) 28, Riverside 7

Heritage-Lynchburg 42, Liberty Christian 21

Heritage-Newport News 22, Warwick 6

Hermitage 33, Mills Godwin 0

Hickory 35, Great Bridge 0

Hidden Valley 45, Christiansburg 20

Hopewell 26, Prince George 0

Hurley 42, Honaker 36, OT

James Madison 49, Chantilly 7

James Monroe 42, Spotsylvania 3

James River-Midlothian 40, George Wythe-Richmond 14

James Robinson 31, Fairfax 7

John Champe 39, Briar Woods 0

King William 55, Mathews 20

King’s Fork 28, Indian River 7

Kinston Parrott Academy, N.C. 48, Southampton Academy 6

Lafayette 33, New Kent 6

Lake Braddock 29, W.T. Woodson 5

Lake Taylor 20, Norcom 2

Lakeland 17, Grassfield 7

Landstown 37, Kellam 10

Lebanon 7, Castlewood 0

Lee High 34, Wakefield 14

Lee-Davis 48, Atlee 21

Lee-Springfield 34, Wakefield 14

Liberty-Bealeton 35, Handley 0

Loudoun County 63, Park View-Sterling 12

Loudoun Valley 49, Jefferson, W.Va. 6

Louisa 62, Monticello 21

Manchester 24, Lloyd Bird 21

Marion 22, Richlands 18

Martinsville 38, Patrick County 7

Matoaca 37, Colonial Heights 0

Middlesex 49, Charles City 12

Midlothian 38, Clover Hill 23

Millbrook 24, James Wood 8

Monacan 41, Cosby 7

Mount Vernon 28, J.E.B. Stuart 14

Nansemond River 35, Western Branch 0

Narrows 35, Eastern Montgomery 14

Norfolk Academy 35, Nansemond-Suffolk 20

Norfolk Christian 56, Greenbrier Christian 0

North Cross 22, Atlantic Shores Christian 6

North Stafford 41, Mountain View 9

Northampton 36, Chincoteague 6

Northumberland 45, Washington & Lee 33

Northwood 36, Holston 34

Nottoway 47, Randolph Henry 6

Orange County 28, Western Albemarle 8

Oscar Smith 28, Deep Creek 6

Patrick Henry-Ashland 28, Hanover 20

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 17, Cave Spring 14

Patriot 21, Forest Park 10

Powhatan 35, Fluvanna 0

Rappahannock 34, Lancaster 13

Ridgeview 24, John Battle 7

Riverheads 24, Luray 3

Roanoke Catholic 44, Hargrave Military 14

Rockbridge County 35, Waynesboro 28, OT

Rye Cove 48, Jenkins, Ky. 0

Salem-Va. Beach 13, Tallwood 7

Sherando 35, Kettle Run 14

Skyline 37, Manassas Park 12

Smithfield 20, Poquoson 0

South County 35, West Springfield 7

South Lakes 44, Washington-Lee 0

Southampton 56, Surry County 6

Spotswood 20, Turner Ashby 14

St. John Paul the Great 19, Concordia Prep, Md. 8

Staunton River 51, Northside 14

Stone Bridge 48, Rock Ridge 7

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 18, Osbourn 13

Stuarts Draft 42, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 10

Sussex Central 54, Franklin 20

TJ-Richmond 29, Deep Run 24

Thomas Dale 36, Petersburg 0

Thomas Walker 55, Twin Valley 16

Tunstall 35, Bassett 21

Tuscarora 48, Freedom (South Riding) 26

Union 45, Central Wise 0

Warhill 42, Tabb 0

Washington, Md. 27, Arcadia 16

West Potomac 46, Annandale 7

Westfield 34, Oakton 14

William Byrd 41, William Fleming 7

Wilson Memorial 20, Page County 14

Woodgrove 28, Dominion 12

Woodside 45, Bethel 6

Woodstock Central 77, Madison County 0

Yorktown 31, Langley 20

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Park View-South Hill vs. Brunswick, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

