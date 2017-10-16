201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Former Va. softball coach…

Former Va. softball coach indicted on child sex assault charges

By Mike Murillo | @MikeMurilloWTOP October 16, 2017 3:21 pm 10/16/2017 03:21pm
Share
The Virginia State Police want to hear from anyone with more information about Cathy Rothgeb. (Courtesy Virginia State Police)

WASHINGTON — A former Spotsylvania and Orange County youth softball coach has been arrested after a grand jury indicted her on 34 counts of sex crimes against children.

The Virginia State Police said the indictments of Cathy S. Rothgeb, 57, of Stanley, Virginia, stem from an investigation which started in the summer of 2016. The police said the investigation was launched after an alleged female victim came forward accusing the volunteer coach at Orange County High School of sexual abuse. Investigators said Rothgeb has no recent affiliation with the high school.

Police said Rothgeb served as a youth softball coach in both Orange County and Spotsylvania County from the 1980s through the early 2000s.

The long list of indictments includes seven counts of object sexual penetration, seven counts of forcible sodomy, eight counts of indecent liberties with children, eight counts of cruelty to children and four counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Rothgeb turned herself in to police on Friday and is being held without bond.

Anyone with more information about Rothgeb or the charges against her is asked to call Virginia State Police at 1-888-300-0156.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
Cathy Rothgeb Latest News Local News mike murillo softball spotsylvania county Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Remembering greatest moments in RFK Stadium history (Photos)

Come Oct. 22, D.C. United will play its last home game in RFK, leaving the historic stadium without a professional sports team for the first time since the gates opened in 1961. See photos of all the history made at RFK Stadium.

Reality Check for Va. Voters

What Va. voters need to know about taxes

All three candidates for Virginia governor are talking about taxes this election. WTOP breaks down the candidates' tax policy proposals, providing a reality check for voters.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest