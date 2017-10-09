201.5
Charlottesville rally drew participants from 35 states

By The Associated Press October 9, 2017 8:33 am 10/09/2017 08:33am
White nationalist demonstrators walk through town after their rally was declared illegal near Lee Park in Charlottesville, Va., Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A study has found that a white nationalist rally that turned deadly in Charlottesville, Virginia, earlier this year drew participants from at least 35 states.

The New York-based Anti-Defamation League published its study Sunday.

The league said it was able to identify about 200 of the participants who descended on Charlottesville in August. The rally drew a massive counter-protest. Heather Heyer, a counter-protester, was killed when she was hit by a car.

The analysis found that most participants came from the eastern U.S., but some came from as far as Alaska and Washington state.

The study also found that only 7 percent of the 200 identified participants were women, and that the Charlottesville rally drew five times as many people as any other white nationalist rally in the last decade.

