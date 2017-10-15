BC-FBC–FBC Glance,3rd add

|All Times EDT
|MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Akron
|3
|0
|79
|39
|4
|3
|162
|157
|Ohio
|2
|1
|98
|76
|5
|2
|278
|200
|Buffalo
|1
|2
|108
|98
|3
|4
|199
|177
|Kent St.
|1
|2
|33
|65
|2
|5
|77
|215
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|2
|74
|68
|2
|5
|165
|182
|Bowling Green
|1
|2
|90
|111
|1
|6
|147
|254
|West
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Toledo
|2
|0
|50
|25
|5
|1
|218
|165
|N. Illinois
|2
|0
|38
|16
|4
|2
|145
|100
|W. Michigan
|2
|1
|139
|85
|4
|3
|270
|204
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|2
|50
|84
|2
|5
|144
|207
|Ball St.
|0
|2
|6
|86
|2
|4
|127
|187
|E. Michigan
|0
|2
|35
|47
|2
|4
|122
|119
___
Army 28, E. Michigan 27
Akron at W. Michigan, ppd.
N. Illinois 14, Buffalo 13
Ohio 48, Bowling Green 30
Kent St. 17, Miami (Ohio) 14
Toledo 30, Cent. Michigan 10
Akron 14, W. Michigan 13
Akron at Toledo, Noon
Kent St. at Ohio, 2 p.m.
W. Michigan at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.
Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 2:30 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 3 p.m.
|MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC A&T
|4
|0
|145
|47
|7
|0
|281
|81
|NC Central
|3
|0
|67
|49
|5
|1
|139
|126
|Hampton
|3
|0
|61
|39
|4
|2
|143
|128
|Beth.-Cook.
|2
|1
|60
|47
|3
|3
|101
|156
|Howard
|2
|1
|85
|60
|3
|3
|180
|206
|Norfolk St.
|2
|1
|66
|51
|2
|4
|96
|160
|Morgan St.
|1
|2
|79
|112
|1
|5
|79
|213
|SC State
|1
|3
|79
|80
|2
|4
|123
|94
|Florida A&M
|1
|3
|82
|101
|2
|5
|131
|181
|Delaware St.
|0
|4
|48
|141
|0
|6
|67
|222
|Savannah St.
|0
|4
|64
|109
|0
|6
|74
|219
___
Morgan St. 48, Savannah St. 28
Howard 52, Delaware St. 23
NC Central 24, Gardner-Webb 17
Hampton 16, Norfolk St. 14
NC A&T 31, Florida A&M 20
Bethune-Cookman 12, SC State 9
Morgan St. at Howard, 1 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
Florida A&M at Hampton, 2 p.m.
SC State at Delaware St., 2 p.m.
Norfolk St. at NC Central, 2 p.m.
Savannah St. at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.
|MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Dakota
|3
|0
|125
|67
|6
|0
|282
|108
|N. Dakota St.
|2
|0
|79
|24
|6
|0
|285
|55
|N. Iowa
|2
|1
|91
|73
|3
|3
|181
|177
|W. Illinois
|1
|1
|71
|67
|5
|1
|251
|141
|Illinois St.
|1
|1
|31
|55
|4
|2
|170
|114
|S. Dakota St.
|1
|2
|74
|71
|4
|2
|207
|121
|S. Illinois
|1
|2
|73
|80
|3
|3
|194
|144
|Youngstown St.
|1
|2
|71
|65
|3
|3
|181
|102
|Missouri St
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|121
|248
|Indiana St.
|0
|3
|19
|132
|0
|6
|87
|238
___
N. Iowa 38, S. Dakota St. 18
S. Illinois 42, Illinois St. 7
South Dakota 56, Indiana St. 6
W. Illinois 49, Missouri St. 30
N. Dakota St. 27, Youngstown St. 24, OT
Youngstown St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
South Dakota at Illinois St., 3 p.m.
S. Illinois at Indiana St., 3 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
W. Illinois at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.