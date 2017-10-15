BC-FBC–FBC Glance,3rd add

201.5
By The Associated Press October 15, 2017 4:23 pm 10/15/2017 04:23pm
All Times EDT
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Akron 3 0 79 39 4 3 162 157
Ohio 2 1 98 76 5 2 278 200
Buffalo 1 2 108 98 3 4 199 177
Kent St. 1 2 33 65 2 5 77 215
Miami (Ohio) 1 2 74 68 2 5 165 182
Bowling Green 1 2 90 111 1 6 147 254
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Toledo 2 0 50 25 5 1 218 165
N. Illinois 2 0 38 16 4 2 145 100
W. Michigan 2 1 139 85 4 3 270 204
Cent. Michigan 1 2 50 84 2 5 144 207
Ball St. 0 2 6 86 2 4 127 187
E. Michigan 0 2 35 47 2 4 122 119

___

Saturday’s Games

Army 28, E. Michigan 27

Akron at W. Michigan, ppd.

N. Illinois 14, Buffalo 13

Ohio 48, Bowling Green 30

Kent St. 17, Miami (Ohio) 14

Toledo 30, Cent. Michigan 10

Sunday’s Games

Akron 14, W. Michigan 13

Saturday, Oct. 21

Akron at Toledo, Noon

Kent St. at Ohio, 2 p.m.

W. Michigan at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 2:30 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Ball St., 3 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC A&T 4 0 145 47 7 0 281 81
NC Central 3 0 67 49 5 1 139 126
Hampton 3 0 61 39 4 2 143 128
Beth.-Cook. 2 1 60 47 3 3 101 156
Howard 2 1 85 60 3 3 180 206
Norfolk St. 2 1 66 51 2 4 96 160
Morgan St. 1 2 79 112 1 5 79 213
SC State 1 3 79 80 2 4 123 94
Florida A&M 1 3 82 101 2 5 131 181
Delaware St. 0 4 48 141 0 6 67 222
Savannah St. 0 4 64 109 0 6 74 219

___

Saturday’s Games

Morgan St. 48, Savannah St. 28

Howard 52, Delaware St. 23

NC Central 24, Gardner-Webb 17

Hampton 16, Norfolk St. 14

NC A&T 31, Florida A&M 20

Bethune-Cookman 12, SC State 9

Saturday, Oct. 21

Morgan St. at Howard, 1 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at NC A&T, 1 p.m.

Florida A&M at Hampton, 2 p.m.

SC State at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

Norfolk St. at NC Central, 2 p.m.

Savannah St. at Charleston Southern, 6 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
South Dakota 3 0 125 67 6 0 282 108
N. Dakota St. 2 0 79 24 6 0 285 55
N. Iowa 2 1 91 73 3 3 181 177
W. Illinois 1 1 71 67 5 1 251 141
Illinois St. 1 1 31 55 4 2 170 114
S. Dakota St. 1 2 74 71 4 2 207 121
S. Illinois 1 2 73 80 3 3 194 144
Youngstown St. 1 2 71 65 3 3 181 102
Missouri St 0 0 0 0 1 5 121 248
Indiana St. 0 3 19 132 0 6 87 238

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Iowa 38, S. Dakota St. 18

S. Illinois 42, Illinois St. 7

South Dakota 56, Indiana St. 6

W. Illinois 49, Missouri St. 30

N. Dakota St. 27, Youngstown St. 24, OT

Saturday, Oct. 21

Youngstown St. at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

South Dakota at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

S. Illinois at Indiana St., 3 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

W. Illinois at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.

