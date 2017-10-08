BC-FBC–FBC Glance,3rd add

All Times EDT MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE East Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Akron 2 0 65 26 3 3 148 144 Ohio 1 1 50 46 4 2 230 170 Buffalo 1 1 95 84 3 3 186 163 Miami (Ohio) 1 1 60 51 2 4 151 165 Bowling Green 1 1 60 63 1 5 117 206 Kent St. 0 2 16 51 1 5 60 201 West Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA W. Michigan 2 0 126 71 4 2 257 190 Toledo 1 0 20 15 4 1 188 155 N. Illinois 1 0 24 3 3 2 131 87 Cent. Michigan 1 1 40 54 2 4 134 177 E. Michigan 0 2 35 47 2 3 95 91 Ball St. 0 2 6 86 2 4 127 187

Saturday’s Games

Toledo 20, E. Michigan 15

Cent. Michigan 26, Ohio 23

Bowling Green 37, Miami (Ohio) 29

Akron 31, Ball St. 3

W. Michigan 71, Buffalo 68, 7OT

N. Illinois 24, Kent St. 3

Saturday, Oct. 14

E. Michigan at Army, Noon

Akron at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio at Bowling Green, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

Toledo at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC A&T 3 0 114 27 6 0 250 61 NC Central 3 0 67 49 4 1 115 109 Hampton 2 0 45 25 3 2 127 114 Norfolk St. 2 0 52 35 2 3 82 144 Beth.-Cook. 1 1 48 38 2 3 89 147 Howard 1 1 33 37 2 3 128 183 SC State 1 2 70 68 2 3 114 82 Florida A&M 1 2 62 70 2 4 111 150 Morgan St. 0 2 31 84 0 5 31 185 Delaware St. 0 3 25 89 0 5 44 170 Savannah St. 0 3 36 61 0 5 46 171

Friday’s Games

SC State 35, Morgan St. 14

Saturday’s Games

NC Central 13, Howard 7

NC A&T 44, Delaware St. 3

Hampton 17, Savannah St. 10

Norfolk St. 35, Florida A&M 28

Saturday, Oct. 14

Savannah St. at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

Howard at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at NC Central, 2 p.m.

Hampton at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

NC A&T at Florida A&M, 3 p.m.

SC State at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA South Dakota 2 0 69 61 5 0 226 102 N. Dakota St. 1 0 52 0 5 0 258 31 Illinois St. 1 0 24 13 4 1 163 72 S. Dakota St. 1 1 56 33 4 1 189 83 W. Illinois 1 1 71 67 4 1 202 111 Youngstown St. 1 1 47 38 3 2 157 75 N. Iowa 1 1 53 55 2 3 143 159 Missouri St 0 0 0 0 1 4 91 199 S. Illinois 0 2 31 73 2 3 152 137 Indiana St. 0 2 13 76 0 5 81 182

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 52, Indiana St. 0

South Dakota 31, Youngstown St. 28

W. Illinois 38, N. Iowa 29

N. Arizona 37, Illinois St. 16

S. Dakota St. 49, S. Illinois 14

Saturday, Oct. 14

N. Iowa at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Indiana St. at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

Missouri St. at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

