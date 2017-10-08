BC-FBC–FBC Glance,3rd add

201.5
By The Associated Press October 8, 2017 2:24 am 10/08/2017 02:24am
All Times EDT
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
Akron 2 0 65 26 3 3 148 144
Ohio 1 1 50 46 4 2 230 170
Buffalo 1 1 95 84 3 3 186 163
Miami (Ohio) 1 1 60 51 2 4 151 165
Bowling Green 1 1 60 63 1 5 117 206
Kent St. 0 2 16 51 1 5 60 201
West
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
W. Michigan 2 0 126 71 4 2 257 190
Toledo 1 0 20 15 4 1 188 155
N. Illinois 1 0 24 3 3 2 131 87
Cent. Michigan 1 1 40 54 2 4 134 177
E. Michigan 0 2 35 47 2 3 95 91
Ball St. 0 2 6 86 2 4 127 187

___

Saturday’s Games

Toledo 20, E. Michigan 15

Cent. Michigan 26, Ohio 23

Bowling Green 37, Miami (Ohio) 29

Akron 31, Ball St. 3

W. Michigan 71, Buffalo 68, 7OT

N. Illinois 24, Kent St. 3

Saturday, Oct. 14

E. Michigan at Army, Noon

Akron at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Ohio at Bowling Green, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.

Toledo at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
NC A&T 3 0 114 27 6 0 250 61
NC Central 3 0 67 49 4 1 115 109
Hampton 2 0 45 25 3 2 127 114
Norfolk St. 2 0 52 35 2 3 82 144
Beth.-Cook. 1 1 48 38 2 3 89 147
Howard 1 1 33 37 2 3 128 183
SC State 1 2 70 68 2 3 114 82
Florida A&M 1 2 62 70 2 4 111 150
Morgan St. 0 2 31 84 0 5 31 185
Delaware St. 0 3 25 89 0 5 44 170
Savannah St. 0 3 36 61 0 5 46 171

___

Friday’s Games

SC State 35, Morgan St. 14

Saturday’s Games

NC Central 13, Howard 7

NC A&T 44, Delaware St. 3

Hampton 17, Savannah St. 10

Norfolk St. 35, Florida A&M 28

Saturday, Oct. 14

Savannah St. at Morgan St., 1 p.m.

Howard at Delaware St., 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at NC Central, 2 p.m.

Hampton at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.

NC A&T at Florida A&M, 3 p.m.

SC State at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PF PA W L PF PA
South Dakota 2 0 69 61 5 0 226 102
N. Dakota St. 1 0 52 0 5 0 258 31
Illinois St. 1 0 24 13 4 1 163 72
S. Dakota St. 1 1 56 33 4 1 189 83
W. Illinois 1 1 71 67 4 1 202 111
Youngstown St. 1 1 47 38 3 2 157 75
N. Iowa 1 1 53 55 2 3 143 159
Missouri St 0 0 0 0 1 4 91 199
S. Illinois 0 2 31 73 2 3 152 137
Indiana St. 0 2 13 76 0 5 81 182

___

Saturday’s Games

N. Dakota St. 52, Indiana St. 0

South Dakota 31, Youngstown St. 28

W. Illinois 38, N. Iowa 29

N. Arizona 37, Illinois St. 16

S. Dakota St. 49, S. Illinois 14

Saturday, Oct. 14

N. Iowa at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Indiana St. at South Dakota, 3 p.m.

Missouri St. at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

NCAA Football
