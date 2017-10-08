BC-FBC–FBC Glance,3rd add

|All Times EDT
|MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|East
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Akron
|2
|0
|65
|26
|3
|3
|148
|144
|Ohio
|1
|1
|50
|46
|4
|2
|230
|170
|Buffalo
|1
|1
|95
|84
|3
|3
|186
|163
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|1
|60
|51
|2
|4
|151
|165
|Bowling Green
|1
|1
|60
|63
|1
|5
|117
|206
|Kent St.
|0
|2
|16
|51
|1
|5
|60
|201
|West
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W. Michigan
|2
|0
|126
|71
|4
|2
|257
|190
|Toledo
|1
|0
|20
|15
|4
|1
|188
|155
|N. Illinois
|1
|0
|24
|3
|3
|2
|131
|87
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|1
|40
|54
|2
|4
|134
|177
|E. Michigan
|0
|2
|35
|47
|2
|3
|95
|91
|Ball St.
|0
|2
|6
|86
|2
|4
|127
|187
Toledo 20, E. Michigan 15
Cent. Michigan 26, Ohio 23
Bowling Green 37, Miami (Ohio) 29
Akron 31, Ball St. 3
W. Michigan 71, Buffalo 68, 7OT
N. Illinois 24, Kent St. 3
E. Michigan at Army, Noon
Akron at W. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.
Ohio at Bowling Green, 3:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Kent St., 3:30 p.m.
Toledo at Cent. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
|MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|NC A&T
|3
|0
|114
|27
|6
|0
|250
|61
|NC Central
|3
|0
|67
|49
|4
|1
|115
|109
|Hampton
|2
|0
|45
|25
|3
|2
|127
|114
|Norfolk St.
|2
|0
|52
|35
|2
|3
|82
|144
|Beth.-Cook.
|1
|1
|48
|38
|2
|3
|89
|147
|Howard
|1
|1
|33
|37
|2
|3
|128
|183
|SC State
|1
|2
|70
|68
|2
|3
|114
|82
|Florida A&M
|1
|2
|62
|70
|2
|4
|111
|150
|Morgan St.
|0
|2
|31
|84
|0
|5
|31
|185
|Delaware St.
|0
|3
|25
|89
|0
|5
|44
|170
|Savannah St.
|0
|3
|36
|61
|0
|5
|46
|171
SC State 35, Morgan St. 14
NC Central 13, Howard 7
NC A&T 44, Delaware St. 3
Hampton 17, Savannah St. 10
Norfolk St. 35, Florida A&M 28
Savannah St. at Morgan St., 1 p.m.
Howard at Delaware St., 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at NC Central, 2 p.m.
Hampton at Norfolk St., 2 p.m.
NC A&T at Florida A&M, 3 p.m.
SC State at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
|MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Dakota
|2
|0
|69
|61
|5
|0
|226
|102
|N. Dakota St.
|1
|0
|52
|0
|5
|0
|258
|31
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|24
|13
|4
|1
|163
|72
|S. Dakota St.
|1
|1
|56
|33
|4
|1
|189
|83
|W. Illinois
|1
|1
|71
|67
|4
|1
|202
|111
|Youngstown St.
|1
|1
|47
|38
|3
|2
|157
|75
|N. Iowa
|1
|1
|53
|55
|2
|3
|143
|159
|Missouri St
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|91
|199
|S. Illinois
|0
|2
|31
|73
|2
|3
|152
|137
|Indiana St.
|0
|2
|13
|76
|0
|5
|81
|182
N. Dakota St. 52, Indiana St. 0
South Dakota 31, Youngstown St. 28
W. Illinois 38, N. Iowa 29
N. Arizona 37, Illinois St. 16
S. Dakota St. 49, S. Illinois 14
N. Iowa at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Indiana St. at South Dakota, 3 p.m.
Missouri St. at W. Illinois, 4 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
