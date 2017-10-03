201.5
3rd arrest made in beating of black man at Virginia rally

By The Associated Press October 11, 2017 7:11 pm 10/11/2017 07:11pm
This photo provided by the Lonoke County Sheriff's Office shows Jacob Scott Goodwin of Ward, Arkansas. Goodwin, 22, of Ward, Arkansas, was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, by U.S. marshals near his hometown. He was the third person arrested in the beating of a black man at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va. Goodwin is charged with malicious wounding in the in the Aug. 12 beating. (Lonoke County Sheriff's Office via AP)

A third person has been arrested in the August beating of a black man at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, authorities said Wednesday.

Jacob Scott Goodwin, 22, of Ward, Arkansas, was arrested Tuesday night on a warrant from Charlottesville police by U.S. marshals near his hometown, according to Lt. Matthew Edwards, spokesman for the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas.

Lt. Steve Upman, a spokesman for police in Charlottesville, said Goodwin is charged with malicious wounding in the Aug. 12 beating.

Goodwin is awaiting extradition to Virginia, Edwards said.

Video of the rally shows DeAndre Harris, 20, being beaten by several men outside a parking garage at the rally. Harris’ attorney, S. Lee Merritt, said Harris was left with a concussion, abrasions and contusions across his body, as well as a knee injury, a fractured wrist and a head laceration that required staples after the clash.

Two men were charged with malicious wounding in September in the attack against Harris. Both are being held without bond.

On Monday, a magistrate in Charlottesville issued a warrant charging Harris with unlawful wounding in the violence at the parking garage. Police won’t reveal details of the warrant, including who made the complaint, until it is served.

Merritt, who told The Washington Post that the charge against Harris was “clearly retaliatory,” said Wednesday that arrangements are being made for Harris to surrender to police.

