CBS News is launching “CBS Mornings” on September 7 from its new studio in Times Square, the division’s co-head Neeraj Khemlani announced Tuesday.

The new show will be co-hosted by Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and – the latest addition to the team – Nate Burleson, an Emmy Award-winning sports analyst.

“All CBS News morning broadcasts will now be part of the same family, with a focus on original reporting and exquisite storytelling, connected by the sound of the iconic trumpet music and an ethos of optimism that carries all the way through to the sunshine logo itself,” said Khemlani. “We’re adding a little bit of ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ – every morning – on ‘CBS Mornings.'”







“CBS Mornings” will air Monday through Friday and include hard news and smart conversation in the 7:00 a.m. hour, while expanding feature reporting during the 8:00 a.m. hour with live interviews and in-depth pieces, covering a wide range of topics, from sports, climate, and tech to race, health, parenting and personal finance.

It will also feature arts and culture pieces from Anthony Mason. And Vlad Duthiers will continue to be a regular feature with his “What to Watch” segment.

Hard news will be key. In recent months, the show has delivered exclusive interviews with the Ukrainian president in the trenches on the border with Russia; Executive Assistant #1 (who accused Governor Cuomo of sexual harassment); and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg on the future of work. And “CBS Mornings” will expand feature reporting, with profiles of chefs, musicians, authors and actors, as well as travel stories.

“The two hours the ‘CBS Mornings’ team has every weekday is a gift. We get the chance to inform the audience with the most up-to-date information a person needs to start their day, as well as tell deeper stories that someone would want to watch at 7:00 AM or 7:00 PM,” said Shawna Thomas, executive producer of “CBS Mornings.” “‘CBS Mornings’ won’t shy away from complicated topics or uplifting moments. Come September, the energy of our new anchor team will bring all of this together to help viewers understand and engage with their world.”

“CBS Saturday Morning” co-hosts Jeff Glor, Dana Jacobson and Michelle Miller will begin broadcasting from the new Times Square studio on September 18. The program offers two hours of original reporting, breaking news and profiles of leading figures in culture and the arts.

“This is an exciting new chapter for ‘CBS Saturday Morning.’ We are looking forward to taking the broadcast to the next level with a new, fresh look,” said Brian Applegate. executive producer of the show. “We’re going to keep giving the audience that unique mix of hard news and immersive feature reporting they’ve come to expect, along with our signature ‘Saturday Sessions’ music interviews and performances. Our broadcast will soar in the new, expansive space.”

Jane Pauley will continue as anchor of “CBS Sunday Morning,” a five-time winner of the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Morning show and the No.1 Sunday morning news program for 20 years. “CBS Sunday Morning” broadcasts from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. ET.

“‘CBS Sunday Morning’ has set the standard for feature reporting and storytelling since its inception,” said Rand Morrison, executive producer of “CBS Sunday Morning.” “The combination of surprising and original content, exclusive interviews from world leaders to celebrities, and adventurous reporting from far-away destinations – or unknown parts of our communities closer to home – has proven appeal to morning viewers.”