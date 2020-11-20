THANKSGIVING NEWS: Avoid this mistake | Manassas woman serving free meals | 100 recipes | Grocery stores open on Thanksgiving | WTOP Weather
‘Wipeout’ contestant dies after competing in obstacle course

CNN

November 20, 2020, 7:40 PM

A man competing on the television competition show “Wipeout” died earlier this week after completing an obstacle course while filming the series, sources close to the production told CNN.

Following the incident on Wednesday, the contestant was attended to by on-site emergency medical personnel and later died, the sources said. “Wipeout” contestants must undergo medical examinations in advance of participating, according to the sources, who added participants this season were also tested for Covid-19 prior to filming.

A spokesperson for TBS, which airs “Wipeout,” told CNN in a statement: “We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family.”

Endemol Shine North America, which produces the series, added: “We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

Production on “Wipeout” was paused on Thursday and Friday and will resume following a preplanned break after the Thanksgiving holiday.

(CNN and TBS share parent company WarnerMedia.)

This content was republished with permission from CNN.

