Ren, Stimpy to make TV comeback in new Comedy Central show

The Associated Press

August 5, 2020, 6:53 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The brazen humor of “The Ren & Stimpy Show” will be revisited in a new Comedy Central version of the animated series.

The original program that was a hit for Nickelodeon will be reimagined in partnership with Nickelodeon Animation Studio, Comedy Central said Wednesday.

Ren, a psychologically challenged Chihuahua, and Stimpy, less intelligent than your average cat, were created by John Kricfalusi and debuted on Nickelodon in 1991. “The Ren & Stimpy Show” drew criticism from observers who deemed it unsuitable for children, citing its crass jokes and sexual innuendo. It aired for five seasons.

On Comedy Central, the show will join other adult-animation series including “South Park” and a revamped version of “Beavis and Butt-Head,” the channel said.

A debut date was not announced.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

