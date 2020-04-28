Katie Couric has a complaint about ‘The Morning Show’

Katie Couric is finally speaking out about Apple TV's "The Morning Show," which hit a little too close to home for the former morning anchor.

The plot of the series, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, eerily echoed the behind the scenes lives of Couric and her disgraced former “Today” show co-anchor Matt Lauer. Many think Aniston’s Alex Levy is based directly on Couric, while Steve Carell’s storyline is similar to Lauer’s real life downfall. Aniston also executive produced the series alongside Reese Witherspoon.

A book by CNN’s chief media correspondent, Brian Stelter, was used for background for the series, and he is a consultant for the show.

“I have so many thoughts. I thought some of it was really interesting, and I think the long-term impact and the serious devastation that results from certain behaviors was quite well represented, or quite well conveyed in that,” Couric said on the podcast “Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino.”

Couric praised Aniston in the role, but also said she could have played her “more charismatic.”

“I think Jennifer Aniston is great. I wish they had made her more charismatic because I think you need a certain ebullience to pull off a show like that,” she said, adding, “I thought it was really interesting to watch, I’ll just leave it at that.”

Couric said she’d save the rest of her thoughts for when her memoir is released in 2021. In it, she details her time working with Lauer.