Home » TV News » OK boomer: 'thirtysomething' sequel…

OK boomer: ‘thirtysomething’ sequel to reunite original cast

The Associated Press

January 8, 2020, 5:46 PM

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — ABC has given the go-ahead to a pilot for “thirtysomething(else),” a sequel to the series that followed a group of baby boomers and their struggles.

The show will feature a group of new actors playing the grown-up, 30-something children of the original cast. Ken Olin, Mel Harris, Timothy Busfield and Patricia Wettig have signed on to reprise their roles. The Philadelphia-set series that ran from 1987-91 earned 13 Emmy Awards, including best drama, and two Golden Globes.

“I’m very excited. We’re all very excited,” Busfield said Wednesday when he appeared at a TV critics meeting to promote his other new ABC show “For Life.”

Soon after “thirtysomething” debuted, its title became a catchphrase to describe baby boomers in their 30s.

Original creators Marshall Herskovitz and Ed Zwick are returning, and Zwick will direct.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Entertainment News National News TV News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up