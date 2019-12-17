‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ to be rebooted for millennial audience

The beloved series will be coming back as a show geared towards original fans.

(NEW YORK) — 90s kids who grew up loving the mysterious Nickelodeon game show Legends of the Hidden Temple rejoice! The beloved series will be coming back as a show geared towards original fans.

E! News reports that the series will be exclusively available on Quibi, a mobile video-streaming service. The show will contain “many of the favorite original elements of the show,” but will expand into a “supersized, reimagined version.”

The Temple Run, Moat Crossing, and — of course — Olmec will all return for the refreshed game series, which will have adults competing instead of kids through the jungle-like maze.

Which means… competitors will face much more difficult challenges. On the plus side, it also means there’s significantly bigger prizes at stake.

However, it is unknown if original host Kirk Fogg will return for the revival, which is slated to launch in April 2020.

Scott A. Stone, who works as executive producer, couldn’t contain his excitement and gushed to E!, “Bringing back Legends for Quibi is a dream come true. I have been so lucky to be part of this defining millennial show, and now there is a defining millennial platform to go with it. I couldn’t be more excited.”

Legends of the Hidden Temple ran for three seasons on Nickelodeon from 1993 to 1995.

