Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Jim Himes, D-Conn., and Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.; Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump.
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Schiff; Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y.
“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.; Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.
