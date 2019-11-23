Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn. ___…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Jim Himes, D-Conn., and Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D.; Kellyanne Conway, counselor to President Donald Trump.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Schiff; Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.; Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.