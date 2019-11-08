Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Reps. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., and Mac Thornberry, R-Texas.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien; Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.; Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Rep. Max Rose, D-N.Y.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Reps. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., and Will Hurd, R-Texas.

