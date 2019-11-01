Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., and…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., and Steve Scalise, R-La.; Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Reps. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., and Tom Cole, R-Okla.; Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Jackie Speier, D-Calif.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — White House counselor Kellyanne Conway; Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Conway; Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn.

