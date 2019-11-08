Broadcast, cable networks to televise impeachment hearings

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC, CBS, NBC and PBS will set aside scheduled programming next week to cover the House’s…

NEW YORK (AP) — ABC, CBS, NBC and PBS will set aside scheduled programming next week to cover the House’s first open impeachment hearings on President Trump.

The cable news networks CNN, Fox News Channel, MSNBC and CSPAN will also provide live coverage. The broadcast networks’ announcement Friday that they would televise the hearing, however, gives the event an extra measure of exposure and weight with the public.

The first hearing of the House intelligence committee’s hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, with the second on Friday at 11 a.m.

William Taylor, the U.S. diplomat in the Ukraine, is scheduled to testify Wednesday about the Trump administration’s efforts to tie U.S. military aid to that country in an agreement to investigate the president’s political rivals.

