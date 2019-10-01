Tyler Perry believes his studio rivals Hollywood’s best

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyler Perry says his massive Atlanta-based studio will rival other major Hollywood studios for years to…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyler Perry says his massive Atlanta-based studio will rival other major Hollywood studios for years to come.

The actor-director-writer is planning to unveil his Tyler Perry Studios during a star-studded grand opening on Saturday. The 330-acre studio is considered one of the largest studios in the country with 12 soundstages, 40 buildings on-site that are listed on the National Register of Historic Places and over 200 acres of green space.

Some major projects have already been filmed at the studio including Perry’s “Madea” films, Marvel’s “Black Panther” and AMC’s “The Walking Dead.” He built the studio on a former Army base south of downtown Atlanta after purchasing the land in 2015.

The new studio is Perry’s second. He opened a 200,000-square-foot studio in 2006 before selling it a few years ago.

