Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.; Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” —Not yet announced.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar; Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif.

