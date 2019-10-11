Home » TV News » Guest lineups for the…

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

October 11, 2019, 5:11 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Reps. Jim Himes, D-Conn., and Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y.; former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Defense Secretary Mark Esper; Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.; Sen. Ted Cruz.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana; former Gov. John Kasich, R-Ohio; Rep. Anthony Brown, D-Md.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Esper; Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md.

