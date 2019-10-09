‘Bachelor’ Peter Weber rushed to hospital after suffering freak accident to his face

Peter Weber was rushed to the hospital on Monday after a freak accident in Costa Rica.

The Bachelor/ABC(NEW YORK) — Peter Weber was rushed to the hospital on Monday after a freak accident in Costa Rica.

Radar Online reports that the new Bachelor split his head open and the serious injury required stitches. A source tells Radar that Weber, who was golfing at the time, “went to step on the cart but fell and and split his face open on two cocktail glasses he was carrying.”

The Bachelor star required 22 stitches.

However, because the injury and subsequent stitches happened on Weber’s handsome face, producers were reportedly worried about the fate of the show. Radar’s source revealed that, before the accident, the women selected to compete on the show were flying in to start filming.

Show host Chris Harrison has since come forward and is assuring fans that production is on schedule and Pilot Pete is pulling through.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Harrison says, “Peter suffered a freak accident. He got a cut on his head, he did get stitches but he’s 100 percent OK and production is already back underway. He’s still the dashing, handsome pilot we’ve all dreamed of.”

Peter finished third in Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette and made a name for himself for what the two did in a windmill.