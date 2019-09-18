The next ‘The Bachelor’ star is — Peter Weber

Peter Weber, the 28-year-old airline pilot from Hannah Brown's just-ended season of "The Bachelorette," will be the next star of "The Bachelor" for the show's 24th season.

(LOS ANGELES) — Peter Weber, the 28-year-old airline pilot from Hannah Brown’s just-ended season of “The Bachelorette,” will be the next star of “The Bachelor” for the show’s 24th season.

Host Chris Harrison made the announcement during Tuesday’s “Bachelor in Paradise” season finale.

“It’s still hitting me right now, and I feel so grateful right now, ” said Weber, who grew up just 10 minutes from the Bachelor mansion. “It’s crazy, you know, it’s life-changing.”

After professing his love for Hannah — and spending a memorable night in a windmill together — the Westlake Village, California native was stunned by her decision to end their relationship.

Peter’s advice for the women as they prepare to meet him on night one?

“Show me that vulnerable, raw side from the beginning … Don’t hold back,” he said. “Wear that heart on your sleeve. And I promise you if you do that, I will give it right back 100%.”

“The Bachelor” returns in January.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.