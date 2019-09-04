‘Saved by the Bell’ rumored to have a reboot on the way

Saved by the Bell could be making a comeback soon.

Newsweek reports that Mario Lopez, who played AC Slater, teased the possibility at Fan EXPO Canada last weekend.

A fan brought up the possibility of a reboot, to which Lopez mused, “Obviously, we couldn’t be in high school still, so you’d have to be creative with the premise. But it’s fun to think about. And who knows? You never say never.”

Mark-Paul Gosselaar, who played Zack Morris in the series, added even more fuel to the rumor fire. He said, “There’s talks, there’s always talks. I just heard recently there’s talks.”

Gosselaar, about to debut in ABC’s mixed-ish, then revealed, “We know about it. All three of us know about it, this person that’s going to tackle it.”

The third person Gosselaar is referring to is Elizabeth Berkley, who played Jessie Spano. She coyly said that if there was to be a reunion or reboot, everything “has to be right.”

Saved by the Bell aired between 1989 and 1993, and celebrated the 30th anniversary of its debut August 20. The show spawned two spin-off series, Saved by the Bell: The College Years and Saved by the Bell: The New Class, along with two TV movies.

It is unknown which other original cast members might be included in the reboot, if it happens. More importantly, it is unknown if Dustin Diamond, who played Screech, will be invited to take part, considering his bombshell tell-all book Behind the Bell, which accused the cast of doing drugs and doing other unsavory things. That book inspired a 2014 Lifetime movie.

Diamond later recanted his allegations in 2016 and claimed the book was written by a ghostwriter.