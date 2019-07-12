Home » TV News » Pottery Barn releasing 'Friends'-inspired…

Pottery Barn releasing ‘Friends’-inspired collection — including the infamous apothecary table

July 12, 2019, 5:00 PM

(LOS ANGELES) — Friends had a whole episode revolving around Pottery Barn – “The One with the Apothecary Table” – so in honor of the sitcom’s 25th anniversary, the furniture store is releasing an entire Friends-inspired collection.

The collection will include “Central Perk-worthy accents,” furniture, and, of course, an apothecary table. In the infamous season six episode, Rachel tries to convince Phoebe a Pottery Barn apothecary table is a one-of-a-kind antique after finding out that Phoebe hates Pottery Barn.

While the entire collection has not yet been revealed, a promotional photo for the line shows a Central Perk mug perched atop the apothecary table, in front of a couch with a pillow that reads, “Welcome Friends.”

According to Pottery Barn, the collection will be released on Tuesday, July 30 and prices will start at $12.50.

The store is also offering fans a chance to win a trip to Los Angeles, a Pottery Barn shopping spree and a tour of Warner Bros. Studios, where you’ll visit the Central Perk set.

Friends officially celebrates its 25th anniversary on September 22.

