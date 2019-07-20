Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: ABC's "This Week" — Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md.; Gov. Steve Bullock, D-Mont.; Mercedes Schlapp, adviser to President Donald Trump's re-election campaign. ___ NBC's "Meet the Press" — Pre-empted by coverage of British Open ___ CBS' "Face the Nation" — Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.; Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J. ___ CNN's "State of the Union" — Booker; Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis. ___ "Fox News Sunday" — White House senior adviser Stephen Miller; Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.

