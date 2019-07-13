Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC’s “This Week” — Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services; Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; investor and liberal activist Tom Steyer.
___
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Mark Morgan, acting commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection; Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.
___
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Cuccinelli; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; Rep. Nanette Barragán, D-Calif.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.