Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press June 29, 2019 6:41 am 06/29/2019 06:41am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; former Housing Secretary Julián Castro.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and John Barrasso, R-Wyo.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow; Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Klobuchar; Castro.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Kudlow; Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

