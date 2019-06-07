202
Home » TV News » Guest lineups for the…

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press June 7, 2019 7:42 pm 06/07/2019 07:42pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-Texas.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Pre-empted by coverage of the French Open tennis tournament.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” —Sens. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn.; Gov. Steve Bullock, D-Mont.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I.; Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Government News TV News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!