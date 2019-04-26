Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced. __ NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced. ___ CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Iran’s foreign…
WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:
ABC’s “This Week” — To be announced.
__
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — To be announced.
___
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Iran’s foreign minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif; Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La.
___
CNN’s “State of the Union” — White House adviser Kellyanne Conway; Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass.
___
“Fox News Sunday” — Zarif; national security adviser John Bolton.
