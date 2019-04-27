Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are together again in Netflix’s ‘Murder Mystery’ movie

Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are back together for an original movie coming soon to Netflix called "Murder Mystery."

Sandler showed the trailer Friday on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show.

He and Aniston play a long-married couple finally going on a European honeymoon. He’s a cop. She loves to read mysteries.

They meet a glamorous stranger (Luke Evans), who takes them on board a yacht, where the murder of the title occurs.

Hilarity seems to ensue, along with gunshots and car chases, while Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” plays over the preview.

Sandler, who rose to fame on “Saturday Night Live,” and Aniston, one of TV’s “Friends,” previously co-starred in 2011’s “Just Go With It.”

“Every time I’m with Jennifer, something great happens because everybody loves Jennifer,” Sandler told DeGeneres.

“Murder Mystery” drops June 14 on Netflix.

This content was republished with permission from CNN.