202
Home » TV News » Nielsen's top programs for…

Nielsen’s top programs for March 4-10

By The Associated Press March 12, 2019 3:56 pm 03/12/2019 03:56pm
Share

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for March 4-10. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 13 million.

2. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 11.58 million.

3. “The Voice” (Monday), NBC, 10.97 million.

4. “The Voice” (Tuesday), NBC, 10.22 million.

5. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 8.6 million.

6. “Mom,” CBS, 8.3 million.

7. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 8.26 million.

8. “American Idol” (Wednesday), ABC, 7.828 million.

9. “This is Us,” NBC, 7.827 million.

10. “NCIS,” CBS, 7.49 million.

11. “The Bachelor,” ABC, 7.31 million.

12. “American Idol” (Sunday), ABC, 7.27 million.

13. “Hawaii Five-0,” CBS, 7.266 million.

14. “Survivor,” CBS, 7.26 million.

15. “The Good Doctor,” ABC, 6.73 million.

16. “God Friended Me,” CBS, 6.63 million.

17. “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC, 6.57 million.

18. “CBS News: Gayle King’s R. Kelly Interview,” CBS, 6.558 million.

19. “Bachelor: Women Tell All,” ABC, 6.11 million.

20. “New Amsterdam,” NBC, 5.83 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News TV News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!