HBO to air ‘Game of Thrones’ documentary following series finale

(NEW YORK) — If you’re a “Game of Thrones” fan who can’t bear to say goodbye to the series, HBO’s got a special treat for you. The premium cable channel will cap off the show’s eighth and final season in May with a two-hour “bonus” documentary, titled “Game of Thrones: The Last Watch.”

HBO says rather than being simply a “making of” documentary chronicling the final six-episode season, the special presentation will be “a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world — and then have to say goodbye to it.”

British filmmaker Jeanie Finlay, who directs the project, was given “unprecedented access” for the feature-length doc, according to HBO, which describes it as “an up-close and personal report from the trenches of production, following the crew and the cast as they contend with extreme weather, punishing deadlines and an ever-excited fandom hungry for spoilers.”

“Game of Thrones: The Last Watch” debuts May 26 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO, a week after the May 19 series finale.

Season eight of “Game of Thrones” premieres April 14 on HBO.

