Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” —Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Jim Jordan, R-Ohio.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla.; Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” —Schiff, Jordan, and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y.; Brookings Institution President John Allen, former U.S. and NATO commander in Afghanistan.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Nadler; Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Nadler; Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga.

