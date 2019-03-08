202
Home » TV News » CNN backs off plan…

CNN backs off plan to hire GOP operative for political desk

By The Associated Press March 8, 2019 4:44 pm 03/08/2019 04:44pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — CNN is backing off from its plan to hire a former spokeswoman for Attorney General Jeff Sessions as a politics editor, and will use Sarah Isgur as an analyst on the air instead.

The network received criticism for hiring a political operative for a journalism job with potential influence over how the 2020 presidential campaign is covered. Isgur, who is a lawyer, also worked for Carly Fiorina’s Republican presidential campaign in 2016.

Isgur announced the change of plans on Twitter Friday, saying she will start next month analyzing politics on air and online.

The network confirmed the change in plans, saying Isgur had a change of heart and thought the different job made more sense.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News TV News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!