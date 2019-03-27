Bear Grylls launching ‘You vs. Wild’, a Choose Your Own Adventure series for Netflix

Former soldier-turned-survival expert Bear Grylls is coming to Netflix, with a new series that puts his fate in your hands. Or, more accurately, your hand-held remote control.

The former star of Discovery’s Man vs. Wild is teasing You vs. Wild, a series that allows viewers to chose his next move. For example, should he scale a mountain to face a mountain lion, or take his chances facing down an abyss? Should he eat a massive grub, or leave it be and go hungry?

Each decision is proposed by Gryll speaking to camera, with the result of each decision playing out after a viewer chooses it. “If you don’t make the right choices, it might not end well for me,” he warns.

Netflix used a similar technology earlier this year with the Black Mirror episode Bandersnatch, which allowed viewers to choose what the main character would do in numerous situations.

You vs. Wild debuts on the streaming service on April 10.

