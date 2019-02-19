‘The Bachelor’ recap: As rumors fly about two of the women, Colton follows his heart

On Monday’s episode of The Bachelor, Colton Underwood hoped to gain some clarity after rumors involving two of the women had him conflicted over what to believe.

The first one-on-one date featured Colton showing Tayshia the sights of his hometown of Denver. The date took a serious turn when Tayshia told Colton she believed Cassie and Caelynn were the women to whom Katie, Sydney and Demi were referring last week when they warned him that he was being deceived. Tayshia and Colton also discussed their expectations for the upcoming hometown visit, in which she warned him that he might not get a warm reception from her father, in light of her of her previous failed marriage. The meeting will take place regardless after Colton offered her the date rose.

The next one-on-one date went to Caelynn, who hit the slopes for a snowboarding lesson from the Bachelor. Things got heavy, though, when Colton confronted her about Tayshia’s accusations about not being ready and, in particular, the suggestion that Caelynn was only interested in being the next Bachelorette. Caelynn assured him that she was “100 percent ready to be engaged.” Over dinner, Colton told her that he couldn’t meet her family until he was absolutely sure of his feelings for her. After she once again assured him that her intentions were true, he handed her the rose. The date ended with a private concert from country star Brett Young, who performed his hit “Here Tonight.”

Hannah B. won the next one-on-one date with Colton, but not before a little drama took place back at the mansion between Caelynn and Tayshia. Tayshia assured Caelynn that she wasn’t trying to throw the former Miss North Carolina under the bus, insisting that Colton simply asked for her opinion and she gave it to him straight.

Meanwhile, Hannah B. was in for a surprise when her one-on-one date with Colton included a stop to meet his parents. During a private conversation with his dad, Colton confessed that despite Hannah’s declaration of love for him, he was “not quite there yet” with her. His father advised him not to second-guess himself, and to trust his gut. The remainder of the date did little to change Colton’s feelings, and she was the first woman sent packing.

Next, Hannah G., Kirpa, Cassie and Heather were invited on group date card that included an ominous message: “Saying goodbye is never easy.” A cozy rest stop provided a scenic backdrop for what turned into a stressful day for Colton and the women, as they tried to alleviate any doubts about each other before he meets their families next week. Heather made the job easier by telling Colton that she couldn’t bring him home if she wasn’t absolutely certain that he was the one, and so she left the competition.

During their private chat, Colton confronted Cassie with the rumors of her insincerity, which she tearfully denied. Her response came off as genuine and seemed to satisfy him, until Kirpa once again insisted that Cassie and Caelynn were not looking for a husband. That led to a heated confrontation between Kirpa and Cassie, which Cassie characterized as a “desperation move.” At the end of the day, Colton said he was no closer to a decision than he had been earlier.

Back at the mansion, however, Colton revealed that he was clear on at least one choice, and immediately gave Hannah G. the first rose. That left just Cassie and Kirpa vying for the last remaining spot. When Caelynn learned of this, she decided to take action.

“If Cassie goes home due to gossip and rumors and lies being spread, I would feel for Cassie the way that I would feel that I went home,” she said addressing the camera. “So if she’s going home because [Underwood] was fed false information, I won’t be OK with that.”

Caelynn then paid Colton a surprise visit to make sure he had “all the facts.” The camera cut away from them, and the next thing we saw was Cassie and Kirpa watching Caelynn walk out the door. When Colton joined the two, he handed Cassie the rose, and Kirpa was sent home.

The four remaining women are:

Caelynn, 23, Miss North Carolina 2018 from Charlotte, North Carolina

Cassie, 23, a speech pathologist from Huntington Beach, California

Hannah G., 23, a content creator from Birmingham, Alabama

Tayshia, 28, a phlebotomist from Corona Del Mar, California

The Bachelor returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

