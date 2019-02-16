Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.; Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; California Attorney General Xavier Becerra; former Gov. William Weld, R-Mass. ___ NBC’s…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC’s “This Week” — Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.; Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; California Attorney General Xavier Becerra; former Gov. William Weld, R-Mass.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio; Tom Perez, Democratic National Committee chairman.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Chris Coons, D-Del.; Rep. Will Hurd, R-Texas; former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, D-Va.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio; Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Anthony Brown, D-Md.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller

