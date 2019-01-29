202
Nielsen’s top programs for Jan. 21-27

By The Associated Press January 29, 2019 4:11 pm 01/29/2019 04:11pm
Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Jan. 21-27. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 11.24 million.

2. “America’s Got Talent Champions,” NBC, 9.71 million.

3. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 9.42 million.

4. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 8.43 million.

5. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 8.33 million.

6. “This is Us,” NBC, 8.23 million.

7. “The Conners,” ABC, 7.74 million.

8. “Ellen’s Game of Games,” NBC, 7.47 million.

9. “FBI,” CBS, 7.4 million.

10. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 7.23 million.

11. “The Masked Singer,” Fox, 7.15 million.

12. “Grey’s Anatomy,” ABC, 6.99 million.

13. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 6.75 million.

14. “Bull,” CBS, 6.71 million.

15. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 6.7 million.

16. “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (Sunday, 8 p.m.), ABC, 6.56 million.

17. “Fam,” CBS, 6.35 million.

18. “The Good Doctor,” ABC, 6.28 million.

19. “The Big Bang Theory” (Thursday, 9 p.m.), CBS, 6.16 million.

20. “The Bachelor,” ABC, 5.98 million.

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

