Michael C. Hall to star in Super Bowl Skittles ad, to be performed as a live Broadway musical

In a teaser for the ambitious concept, Hall confides his doubts to a therapist.
“I have been having some doubts. I don’t really do ads,” he says, explaining, “The ad won’t be on the actual game; people will buy tickets and watch it live in a theater.”
“It’s a live Skittles musical ad performed in a Broadway theater,” he clarifies.
The ad will be performed at The Town Hall in New York City at 1 p.m. ET on Super Bowl Sunday. It will later air during the big game between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
The one-time-only performance will feature a 17-person cast, including Hall. Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com, with proceeds going to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Skittles will be matching the donation.