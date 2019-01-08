Jimmy Kimmel pledges to hire one furloughed federal worker a night during shutdown

Jimmy Kimmel promised to do his part to lend a hand to furloughed federal workers as the partial government shutdown continued this week. Watch the clip of his segment.

(LOS ANGELES) — Jimmy Kimmel promised to do his part to lend a hand to furloughed federal workers as the partial government shutdown entered its 18th day.

On Monday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the late-night talk show host said he would give a different furloughed federal worker a job on his staff every night until the shutdown ends.

Kimmel’s pledge began with California prison guard John Kostelnik, who sat in with Kimmel’s house band, Cleto and the Cletones.

The fact that Kostelnik doesn’t play a musical instrument wasn’t a problem. Kimmel handed him a tambourine and urged him to “have fun with it, really go wild. The guys like it.”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 ET/10:35 CT on ABC.

